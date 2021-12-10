Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Gin Wigmore Regional Tour Announcement March 2022

Friday, 10 December 2021, 7:53 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

Much loved Los Angeles based, New Zealand singer-songwriter GIN WIGMORE is returning home for a five-date regional tour in March 2022 around festival performances at Homegrown and Fortune Music Festival.

Gin’s unmistakable raw and raspy powerhouse vocals will exhilarate fans with her rollicking stage presence and characteristic mix of pop, rock, blues and soul when she performs for her New Zealand fans next year.

For over a decade, Wigmore’s gift for song-writing has produced a fulsome body of emotive and fierce hit’s such as ‘Oh My’, ‘Hey Ho’, ‘Black Sheep’ ‘Man Like That’, ‘Kill of the Night’, ‘Written In The Water’ and more recent tracks, ‘Girl Gang’, ‘Woman’ and ‘HBIC’.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm Tuesday, December 14.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning at 12pm Monday, December 13, concluding at 11am Tuesday, December 14.

Gin Wigmore first came to global attention after winning the US International Song Writing Competition at the age of 18. She was the youngest and first unsigned artist to win the Grand Prize. She also became the first New Zealand artist to sign to Island Records and has since released four albums to critical acclaim. Her first album ‘Holy Smoke’ is certified 4 x platinum and her second, ‘Gravel & Wine’ 2 x platinum. Many of her best-known tracks (‘Kill Of The Night’, ‘Black Sheep’, ‘Man Like That’, ‘Girl Gang’) have been featured in commercials, film and tv shows around the world.

Gin’s latest single ‘Hand Over Heart’ written following the loss of her dog Indiana who was her best friend and faithful companion. ‘Hand Over Heart’ is a piano ballad about the deep love and affection we have for those who are closest to us and who share the good and bad times with us.

Currently based in Los Angeles with her family, Gin who also recently became a US citizen is writing and recording songs for her new album to be released in 2022.

For complete tour, ticket information, visit: ginwigmoremusic.com & livenation.co.nz

GIN WIGMORE REGIONAL TOUR

NEW ZEALAND 2022

BLACK BARN, HAWKES BAY SUNDAY, MARCH 6

LEIGH SAWMILL CAFÉ, LEIGH FRIDAY, MARCH 11

RAGLAN CLUB, RAGLAN SATURDAY, MARCH 12

SMASH PALACE, GISBORNE FRIDAY, MARCH 18

THEATRE ROYAL, NELSON SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Also appearing at Homegrown (Wellington) March 19 & Fortune Festival (Dunedin) April 2

TICKETS ON SALE 12pm Tuesday, December 14
Live Nation pre-sale: 12pm Monday, December 13 until 11am Tuesday, December 14

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

