New Zealand Fashion Week Announces New Schedule

New Zealand Fashion Week has secured new dates following the postponement earlier this year due to Covid-19

The event will be hosted in the Aotea Square precinct from Monday 7 – Thursday 10 February 2022

New Zealand Fashion Weekend will run from Friday 11 – Saturday 12 February 2022

New Zealand’s most fashionable event is back on, and an updated schedule has been announced for both the trade show and fashion weekend which will be hosted at the Aotea Square and Auckland Town Hall in the Heart of the City.

Running from Monday, 7th February until Saturday, 12th February 2022, New Zealand Fashion Week will see the country’s top designers on the runway.

“We are very excited to announce that the majority of our designers have confirmed their participation in the event now that we have new dates secured. Both New Zealand Fashion Week and New Zealand Fashion Weekend are jam packed and offer a great mix of shows,” says Dame Pieter Stewart, managing director of New Zealand Fashion Week.

Following an official Opening Night function on Monday, 7th February to commemorate the event’s 20-year anniversary, New Zealand Fashion Week kicks off on Tuesday, 8th February with The Sustainability Show at 10.30am.

The highly anticipated New Generation show featuring Jakob Carter, Cylēe, Society Apparel and Society Hats and Pacific Fusion Fashion Show (PFFS) rounds out the morning with Mindful Fashion hosting a seminar titled Building Brands for a Better Future in the afternoon. Kharl Wirepa, Campbell Luke and Kate Sylvester also take to the runway on Tuesday.

Wednesday morning starts with an offsite show from By Natalie at 9.30am and The Graduate Show at 11am, followed by Cecilia Kang Couture and Nellie Tier, and a seminar titled Moving the Dial on Diversity, presented by the Ministry of Social Development. The afternoon features Elusive Lingerie, Jockey, Juliette Hogan and the last show of the night is Miromoda.

Benjamin Alexander, Cruz del Sur, Lemon Tree, French Freddie and Jacqueline Anne show their collections on Thursday along with the ever-popular Resene Designer Runway at 12pm. At 3pm Caitlin Crisp will show in the Contemporary Salon with Kathryn Wilson and Hailwood closing off the evening. Knuefermann will be available by appointment only.

Featuring the best the industry has to offer, Fashion Weekend will be home to in-season shows and seminars offering an early glimpse at key trends and the latest ranges from some of NZ’s best-loved brands.

New Zealand Fashion Weekend starts on Friday, 11th February 2022 at 11am with the Resene Designer Runway. A key highlight of New Zealand Fashion Weekend is the anticipated Caci Presents: 20 Year NZFW Retrospective Showcase which will take place on Friday afternoon. Miss Kanorau New Zealand, Bendon Lingerie, Woven and the Schick Presents: The NZ Fashion Weekend Men’s Show complete the lineup for Friday.

The final day of the event will see YMCA’s Walk the Line, The Kids Show, Tuesday Label, Augustine, Resene Designer Runway and #Loveponsonby Presents: Muse, Carlson and Encore on the catwalk and showcasing their collections. New Zealand Fashion Weekend closes off with the Caci Presents: 20 Year New Zealand Fashion Week Retrospective Showcase – providing the public their final chance to journey through New Zealand’s rich fashion history.

As always, the Beauty Hub will showcase premium lifestyle and wellness brands across Friday and Saturday. Leading experts will be on-hand to share their knowledge, tips and tricks and it will be brimming with well-being, pampering opportunities and the latest beauty trend information. From manicures to massages, Reiki healing to hair styling - it's all on at NZFW this year.

Throughout New Zealand Fashion Week and New Zealand Fashion Weekend, Aotea Square will host a full schedule of events with some shows broadcast on the big screen and lots of activities for the whole family.

Tickets for all shows will go back on sale at 4pm on Friday, 10th December 2021 and those fashion lovers who still have their tickets will be contacted through iTicket with regards to schedule changes.

“It’s been a tough few months for everyone, and we can’t wait to help our designers showcase their collections and see all their hard work on the runway.”

The full New Zealand Fashion Week Schedule can be found here and the schedule for New Zealand Fashion Weekend here.

ABOUT NEW ZEALAND FASHION WEEK

Created in 2001 by Dame Pieter Stewart, NZFW is the pinnacle event for the New Zealand fashion and beauty industry. The annual stage enables local and international designers to showcase their collections and promote their brands. The goal of NZFW is to provide a launching pad for designers to grow their businesses both nationally and internationally.

NZFW has evolved from a trade and industry event to become a multifaceted style showcase that engages thousands of fashion-focused delegates throughout the week and then include the style-savvy audience in the wrap-up consumer event, NZ Fashion Weekend.

The event not only drives brand awareness for the designers involved, but also for strategically aligned fashion and lifestyle brands. These brands add to the scale of the occasion and it allows them to engage with an active audience of more than 25,000 attendees, as well as a wider local and international audience through the millions of dollars of mainstream media and social media coverage.

In 2021 NZFW is sharpening its focus on a sustainable circular model for the industry and its work with young designers will help them showcase the values of best sustainable and ethical practise in the local supply chain. The event will run from Monday 7th February 2022 until the close of Fashion Weekend on Saturday, 12th February 2022.

To find out more visit nzfashionweek.com.

