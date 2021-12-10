Auckland Cricket Partner With Winger Motors

Auckland Cricket is delighted to partner with Winger Motors who come on board as a Major Sponsor of Junior Cricket, utilising their fleet of Subaru vehicles to support the partnership.

In addition, the partnership sees Winger become the Official Partner of ACA's Boys and Girls Development Camps and ACA'S District Tournaments.

Auckland Cricket Chief Executive Iain Laxon acknowledged the value of the new partnership in helping deliver cricket to the community.

"Supporting kids to play cricket, and enjoy that experience at one of our community clubs across Auckland, is one of our key drivers at Auckland Cricket.

"We know that Winger are a brand that values delivering a fantastic experience for every customer across their brands, and therefore we are delighted to welcome them on board as Major Sponsor for Junior Cricket.

"We are really looking forward to working with them to bring real value to our cricket community, and having them as a partner within our Auckland Cricket network.”

Winger Motors is one of the most significant automotive groups in New Zealand. They represent ten leading new car brands across their network including Subaru, Suzuki, Hyundai, Isuzu, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, RAM, Fiat and MG. They also have a huge selection of premium used vehicles that cover all brands, so you can be certain when dealing with the Winger Group they’ll have exactly what you need.

General Manager Andrew Betts says “Winger Motors success is a by-product of having quality vehicles, great service, brilliant staff and loyal customers."

"Winger Motors has been selling cars in New Zealand for 90 years and have always been focussed on supporting the community through family, school and local sports initiatives that mirror our values.

“Auckland Cricket are delivering an outstanding product across the city and it is a pleasure to be able to partner with them in supporting our young Aucklanders to be active through participating in our national summer game which we all love."

