Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Cricket Partner With Winger Motors

Friday, 10 December 2021, 11:36 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

Auckland Cricket is delighted to partner with Winger Motors who come on board as a Major Sponsor of Junior Cricket, utilising their fleet of Subaru vehicles to support the partnership.

In addition, the partnership sees Winger become the Official Partner of ACA's Boys and Girls Development Camps and ACA'S District Tournaments.

Auckland Cricket Chief Executive Iain Laxon acknowledged the value of the new partnership in helping deliver cricket to the community.

"Supporting kids to play cricket, and enjoy that experience at one of our community clubs across Auckland, is one of our key drivers at Auckland Cricket.

"We know that Winger are a brand that values delivering a fantastic experience for every customer across their brands, and therefore we are delighted to welcome them on board as Major Sponsor for Junior Cricket.

"We are really looking forward to working with them to bring real value to our cricket community, and having them as a partner within our Auckland Cricket network.”

Winger Motors is one of the most significant automotive groups in New Zealand. They represent ten leading new car brands across their network including Subaru, Suzuki, Hyundai, Isuzu, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, RAM, Fiat and MG. They also have a huge selection of premium used vehicles that cover all brands, so you can be certain when dealing with the Winger Group they’ll have exactly what you need.

General Manager Andrew Betts says “Winger Motors success is a by-product of having quality vehicles, great service, brilliant staff and loyal customers."

"Winger Motors has been selling cars in New Zealand for 90 years and have always been focussed on supporting the community through family, school and local sports initiatives that mirror our values.

“Auckland Cricket are delivering an outstanding product across the city and it is a pleasure to be able to partner with them in supporting our young Aucklanders to be active through participating in our national summer game which we all love."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland Cricket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 