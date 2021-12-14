Cuisine Announces First Group Of Top Restaurants Named In Cuisine Good Food Awards 2021/2022
Restaurants based outside Auckland celebrated in first of two announcements
The first restaurants named as part of the annual Cuisine Good Food Awards, proudly presented by American Express, have been announced, in the first of a two-part announcement designed to celebrate excellence and encourage support of New Zealand’s diverse hospitality industry.
Typically presented as one list, Cuisine made the decision to proceed with a two-part announcement in 2021/2022 due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions across the country, in particular in Auckland, which have impacted judging timeframes this year. The first instalment features restaurants based outside Tāmaki Makaurau, with the full list and Category Awards scheduled to be revealed at a digital awards ceremony on 8th February 2022.
The list announced today comprises 72 restaurants from Russell to Dunedin, including veterans such as Queenstown’s Amisfield, Hiakai and Capitol in Wellington, and Fleur’s Place in Moeraki; and newcomers including Mr Pickles of Hamilton, Wallingford Restaurant in Wallingford, and Helen Turnbull’s 50-50 in Paraparaumu Beach.
With significant presence across multiple regions, Cuisine's Good Food Awards list indicates the strength of New Zealand’s restaurant offering nationwide and is regarded as the country's pre-eminent awards list. The ever-growing culinary hotspot of Wellington particularly shines in this year’s list, with 23 placements located in the capital; as does Christchurch with six placements, and Dunedin with five.
Cuisine editor Kelli Brett says that there has never been a better time for the Cuisine Good Food Awards to get behind the hospitality industry and help to drive a story that is filled with opportunity and promise.
“This year we have navigated ever-changing restrictions to uncover New Zealand’s best dining experiences and have gained even more respect for an industry that has shown great creativity and resilience. Despite huge challenges, it has bounced back and is forging ahead with even brighter plans for the future,” says Kelli.
“We encourage you to celebrate our selection of the diversely talented teams and their restaurants in many locations around the country, who are offering exceptional dining experiences. This is your opportunity to make sure that they are on your summer restaurant hit-list.”
The Cuisine Good Food Awards is the only nationwide restaurant awards programme of its kind. Now independently owned, the annual awards are viewed globally as the authority on the dining scene in New Zealand.
At the digital awards ceremony on 8th February, Cuisine will recognise the highest-achieving restaurants in 16 categories, including the highly coveted American Express Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year awards, and newly added categories of Best Pastry Chef, Best Hotel Restaurant, and Champions for Change. The much-anticipated hats will also be revealed.
The March issue of Cuisine magazine, on sale 14 February, will include New Zealand’s much-anticipated dining bible the Cuisine Good Food Guide for 2021/2022, including the Auckland restaurants.
Cuisine selects over 40 experts located around the country, led by food and dining expert Kerry Tyack, to anonymously judge restaurants nationwide throughout the year and determine the list and winners.
“It’s always been important to us to celebrate restaurants right across the country, and we’ll ensure Auckland restaurants have their moment early in 2022. We look forward to recognising those restaurateurs, owners, and chefs who have done so well despite the most challenging circumstances,” says Kerry.
For more information on the Cuisine Top 100, full list of awards, and information on viewing the awards online, visit www.cuisine.co.nz/finalists-announced, facebook.com/cuisinemagazine, twitter.com/cuisinemagazine, or follow @cuisinemagazine on Instagram.
Cuisine Good Food Awards restaurants – part one
Alpino, Cambridge
Amayjen, Palmerston North
Amisfield, Queenstown
Amok, Wellington
Aosta, Arrowtown
Arbour, Blenheim
Atlas, Wellington
Bar Yoku, Christchurch
Bellamys by Logan Brown, Wellington
The Bistro, Taupō
Bistronomy, Napier
Black Barn Bistro, Havelock North
Botswana Butchery, Queenstown
Boulcott St Bistro, Wellington
Bracken, Dunedin
Capitol, Wellington
Central Fire Station Bistro, Napier
Charley Noble, Wellington
The Chef’s Table at Blue Duck Station, Ōwhango
Cinderella, Wellington
Clarence Bistro, Tauranga
Craggy Range, Havelock North
Cucina, Oamaru
Dragons, Wellington
Field & Green, Wellington
Fleurs Place, Moeraki
Floriditas, Wellington
Gatherings, Christchurch
Gin Gin, Christchurch
Hali, Christchurch
Harvest, The Marlborough Hotel, Blenheim
Hawker House and Bar, Nelson
Hiakai, Wellington
Highwater Eatery, Wellington
Hillside, Wellington
Hippopotamus, Wellington
Hopgood’s & Co., Nelson
Inati, Christchurch
Jano Bistro, Wellington
Kika, Wanaka
Logan Brown, Wellington
Mapu, Lyttelton
Mary’s, Havelock North
Mason, Wellington
Meat & Liquor Steakhouse, New Plymouth
Mesita, Martinborough
Miro, Christchurch
Mister D, Napier
Moiety, Dunedin
Mr Pickles Bar & Eatery, Hamilton
No 7 Balmac, Dunedin
Ortega Fish Shack, Wellington
Pacifica, Napier
Palate, Hamilton
Prohibition Smokehouse, Dunedin
Rita, Wellington
Riverstone Kitchen, Oamaru
Sage at Paroa Bay, Russell
Salty Pidgin Bar & Bistro, Wellington
Scotch Wine Bar, Blenheim
Shed 5, Wellington
Shepherd, Wellington
Sherwood, Queenstown
Social Kitchen, New Plymouth
Somerset Cottage, Tauranga
State Bistro, New Plymouth
Sugo, Tauranga
Tītī, Dunedin
Urban Eatery Restaurant & Bar, Nelson
Wallingford Restaurant, Wallingford
WBC, Wellington
50-50, Paraparaumu Beach
About the Cuisine Good Food Awards
Presented by American Express, the Cuisine Good Food Awards (CGFA) celebrate brilliance in one of the industries that has been challenged the most during COVID-19 lockdowns countrywide. Now in its 16th year, the awards acknowledge the very best of New Zealand’s restaurants and chefs nationwide and produces the Cuisine Good Food Guide, showcasing outstanding places to eat and drink across the country. Cuisine selects over 40 experts located around the country, led by food and dining expert Kerry Tyack, to anonymously judge restaurants nationwide throughout the year and determine the list and winners. The partners for the Cuisine Good Food Awards 2021 include American Express, Antipodes, De’Longhi, Ora King, and Pead, for whom Cuisine would like to thank and acknowledge for their continued support.
The categories for the 2021 Cuisine Good Food Awards are as follows:
1. American Express Restaurant of the Year
2. Chef of the Year
3. Best Metropolitan Restaurant
4. Best Regional Restaurant
5. Antipodes Best Specialist Restaurant
6. Best Casual Dining Restaurant
7. Best Hotel Restaurant
8. De’Longhi Restaurant Personality of the Year
9. Best Pastry Chef
10. Ora King Innovation Award
11. Best Winery Restaurant
12.Best Wine Experience
13. Best Drinks List
14. Pead Food Legend/Long Term Player
15. One to Watch (Rising Talent)
16. Champions For Change
Hatting system
The new hatting system introduced in 2019 will continue to be implemented in 2021. This is as follows:
About Slick and Sassy Media Ltd and Cuisine Magazine
Previously owned by Fairfax Media NZ Ltd, Cuisine magazine was purchased in December 2017 by Slick & Sassy Media Ltd. Under the guidance of co-director / editor Kelli Brett and co-director / commercial director Vanessa Stranan, the Cuisine brand is growing to new heights under independent ownership with a modern, relevant and refreshed approach. New Zealand’s most trusted food and wine magazine, Cuisine is an iconic brand that, for 34 years, has shared the stories of those who grow, produce and cook our world-class food and drink in New Zealand. An important component of the Cuisine brand is the New Zealand Cuisine Good Food Awards.