Selwyn Sounds Announce A Fresh New Lineup For 2022

Selwyn Sounds today announce that due to the traffic light system it is unfortunately difficult to get Australian band members and their crew into an ongoing quarantine situation, so the headline acts for 2022 are having a refresh and New Zealanders can be proud of the new Kiwi lineup.

Jimmy Barnes and the Choirboys will be unable to travel to New Zealand, but the show will go on with singer/songwriter Gin Wigmore and crowd favourite’s Blam Blam Blam and Automatic 80s, being named as some of the Kiwi artists who will now be taking centre stage at the popular Christchurch event, with even more acts soon to be announced.

Blam Blam Blam, one of the most important New Zealand bands of the early eighties, easily the most musically literate, hugely influential and one whose legacy goes far beyond their small number of releases will be bringing their most iconic hits to Selwyn Sounds.

Kiwi artist singer/songwriter Gin Wigmore brings with her hits from her platinum selling album Gravel & Wine featuring hit songs Black Sheep and Man Like That, plus many more.

Automatic 80s is a world class group of musicians who’ve won crowds over at Selwyn Sounds for the past four years, the band comment, “we couldn’t be happier to be back for more rockin’ roll and epic covers.”

Automatic 80s features the astonishing sound-alike vocals high energy stage antics of frontman Justin Maclaren, backed up by the pitch perfect Pearl Runga (sister to Boh & Bic), drummer Jayden Lee (Alae and session muso), lead guitarist Ryan wood (Session musician), bassist Clint Harris (Opshop/The Feelers).

The event has sold out every year and 2022 will be no different so before it’s too late secure your ticket from www.selwynsounds.co.nz

Jimmy Barnes comments, “I am gutted that the traffic light system in NZ has meant it isn’t feasible for my team and I to head over – Selwyn Sounds is such an epic event, but I will be back! And I am sure it will be a hit regardless.”

Kiwi legends will be taking centre stage this time around with:

Blam Blam Blam

Gin Wigmore

Jon Stevens –INXS and Noiseworks Collection

Stellar*

Greg Johnson

Ardijah

Rietta Austin

AutoMatic 80s

Selwyn Sounds, Festival Director, David Parlane comments, “As sad as we are to see some of our Australian rockers unable to attend next year, we have some exciting artists that will soon be announced and will be bringing banger after banger as they too are desperate to get back on stage and celebrate the summer we’ve all been waiting for. This concert is attended annually by the masses and we won’t disappoint in 2022 either.”

Selwyn Sounds is not only about the music but it is a day out for the entire family, with thirty different food vendors offering a world of delicacies.

