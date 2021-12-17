NZME Announces New Lineups For The Hits, ZM And Flava

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has announced exciting lineup changes for 2022 across entertainment radio brands Flava, The Hits and ZM.

New to Flava in 2022, The Hits Drive trio Stacey Morrison, Mike Puru and Anika Moa will be welcomed as the new hosts of Flava Breakfast, alongside a new day lineup including Storme Hitaua and Azura Lane.

Mike McClung, NZME Chief Content Officer, says the new lineup will build on the fantastic work done by the 2021 team, in a year that was anything but ordinary. “A huge thank you to Sol3 Mio’s Pene Pati, Amitai Pati and Moses Mackay who have done a phenomenal job hosting the Flava Breakfast Show for the past year and a half, and are now off to focus full-time on their music. We wish them a fond farewell.

“Stace, Mike and Anika are looking forward to living and breathing old school hip hop and RnB. Stacey was the original breakfast host on Flava when it launched in 2004, so she has come full circle!”

Laura McGoldrick will take the reins of the Drive Show on The Hits in 2022. An integral part of The Hits, McGoldrick has hosted The 3pm Pick Up Show for the past two years.

“Laura is a powerhouse broadcaster and has fostered a wonderful relationship with listeners through her great sense of humour and candour on the air,” says McClung.

Joining The Hits whanau is Megan Papas who will take over Auckland afternoons and the nationwide 3pm Pick Up Show. Papas has been a much-loved member of the ZM Breakfast show since the launch of Fletch, Vaughan & Megan in 2014, helping the show top the ratings and win multiple radio awards including Best Network Breakfast Show for the past four years.

Emily Hancox, the recently appointed Head of The Hits Network, says Papas will be a fantastic addition to the station. “Megan is an absolute star and we’re excited to have her as part of The Hits family. We know listeners will love getting to know her and we’re looking forward to her joining us from 1 February.”

NZME is thrilled to announce Hayley Sproull will be joining the ZM Breakfast show. The multi-talented comedian, actor and broadcaster will join Fletch and Vaughan from 17 January.

Michael Boggs, NZME CEO says there is no doubt that 2022 will be a strong year with the new lineup. “It is fantastic to head into the new year with such a talented group of people on the air, continuing to deliver growth and audience engagement along with the very best commercial opportunities for our customers.”

© Scoop Media

