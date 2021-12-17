Only 10 More Sleeps To Go! We Need More Donations Please

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Friday, 17 December 2021, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

So far we’ve raised $25,000 – our goal is to reach $100,000 in the next 10 days. It has been heart-warming to see the generosity of farmers and growers happy to give a small donation to our Givealiitle ‘Farmers Feed Families’ Christmas campaign for the Auckland City Mission. The idea came from Gisborne Wairoa president Toby Williams, but as we can see on the ‘Generosity Meter’, many people in many provinces have got in behind helping those in Auckland who have been doing it tough.

Some of the comments from our donors:

“Enjoy Christmas on us - it's our pleasure to help.”

“Merry Christmas from a orchard in Eastern Bay of Plenty.”

“Merry Christmas Auckland, thinking of you guys down here in North Canterbury.”

“All the best from Pongakawa.”

“From our paddock to your plate, Merry Christmas.”

“Everyone can do a little bit.”

“Hope this gives a family hard hit by lockdowns to have a better Christmas!”

“Thanks for taking the hit for the rest of us Merry Christmas.”

“In the name of families.”

“To our Auckland cousins - thank you for what you have done for all of us.”

