New Dates Announced For 8th IWG World Conference On Women & Sport

Message from IWG Co-Chair Raewyn Lovett ONZM and IWG Secretary General Rachel Froggatt:

Last week we advised Presenters and Registered Participants about the border situation here in Aotearoa New Zealand. In summary, if we were to continue ahead on our current dates with the 8th IWG World Conference on Women & Sport, the border restrictions would prevent us from welcoming any speakers or participants in-person from outside New Zealand.

After extensive consultation with our stakeholders and partners we have made the collective decision to postpone the 8th IWG World Conference on Women & Sport by 6 months, to 14-17 November 2022. The in-person event will still take place in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and will now dovetail into the end of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, also taking place in the city during November.

It was agreed that the planned hybrid in-person and virtual format is still the ideal way to experience the event, and that postponement would allow us to try and preserve the vision to create a highly interactive, collaborative and connected event in-person, with an equally vibrant experience online.

We are very grateful to Sport New Zealand for their continued faith and investment in this vision and our overall mission to improve equity and equality for women and girls in sport and physical activity. A massive thank you also to our many partners, who have thrown their support behind this decision.

Changes to Registration Passes & Next Steps

We remain committed to delivering this event and the involvement of our Presenters and Registered Participants is incredibly valuable to us. If you belong to one of these two groups, you will have received an email from us today, with further information on how we hope to move forward.

New registrations for the conference will be on hold until we re-launch in the New Year.

Please contact iwg@theconferencecompany.com to request any changes.

