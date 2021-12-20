Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Chair Appointed To The National Pacific Radio Trust

Monday, 20 December 2021, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

Saimoni Lealea is warmly welcomed as the newly appointed Chair to the National Pacific Radio Trust (NPRT) Board, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage announced today. His term commences on 1 January 2022.

Saimoni (Sai) Lealea has provided leadership to Pacific groups, specifically in funding allocations, to promote Pacific development and conservation, as well as advice regarding promotion of Pacific languages and culture in New Zealand.

He received the Honorary Medal of New Zealand merit for his services to Pacific communities in 2018.

Outgoing Chair Tiumalu Peter Fa’afiu has served on the Board since 2017 and agreed to stay on past the expiry of his term to support the board until a new Chair was appointed. His time as Chair ends on 31 December 2021. Manatū Taonga thanks Peter for his service on the NPRT.

The NPRT is a charitable Trust, established to deliver a national Pacific multimedia network under a Trust Deed with the Government. The delivery entity is Pacific Media Network (PMN) which operates two national radio networks (NiuFM, 531pi) and its online channels, 10 Pacific language radio programmes (and its online channels), and PMN News.

