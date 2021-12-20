New To Acorn TV In January 2022

GOLD DIGGER

“Bold and hugely entertaining” – The Guardian

“Will captivate you instantly” – TV Guide

At the age of 60, Julia (Julia Ormond, Mad Men, Legends of the Fall) meets and hits it off with the devilishly good-looking Benjamin (Ben Barnes, The Chronicles of Narnia, Westworld), a man half her age with a shrouded history.

The whirlwind romance is marred by Julia’s disapproving adult children, who sense something more sinister may be at play and believe Benjamin is more interested in Julia’s money. Is Julia’s age just a number or has it made her a target? Can true love be tainted by unproven accusations? Is Benjamin the manipulative opportunist that Julia’s family believe him to be? Gold Digger is an enigmatic, contemporary relationship thriller about second chances, family and betrayal.

Episodes 1 & 2 Premiere Monday, 10 January 2022

Episodes 3 & 4 Premiere Monday, 17 January 2022

Episodes 5 & 6 Premiere Monday, 24 January 2022

QUEENS OF MYSTERY, Series 2

Queens of Mystery, Series 2 on Acorn TV.

NZ PREMIERE: ACORN TV ORIGINAL

“A surefire crowd-pleaser” – Los Angeles Times

“A treat with fans of classic crime drama” – The Daily Mail

Follow the adventures of the three crime-writing Stone sisters Beth (Sarah Woodward, The Pale Horse), Cat (Julie Graham, The Bletchley Circle), Jane (Siobhan Redmond, Unforgotten) and their 28-year-old niece, Detective Sergeant Mattie Stone (Florence Hall, The Princess Switch: Switched Again) in this charming and quirky yet darkly humorous seris. .

Using their knowledge of crime – both real world and fictional – three quirky crime-writing sisters meddle in the career of their Police Detective niece to solve murders in the picturesque English village of Wildemarsh. But no matter how many cases they are able to crack, the unsolved mystery that haunts all the characters is the disappearance of their niece Mattie’s mother some twenty-five years ago.

Episodes 1 & 2 Premieres Monday, 24 January 2022

Episodes 3 & 4 Premieres Monday, 31 January 2022

THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES, Series 1

NZ PREMIERE: ACORN TV ORIGINAL

Trailer

A brand new six-part thriller series created by and starring former Coronation Street favourite Sally Lindsay.

Jean White (Lindsay, Mount Pleasant), a renowned and respected antiques dealer is running a successful business in leafy Cheshire with her husband, Rory (Peter Gaynor, Vikings). When we meet her on a rainy Manchester morning, she is overcome with grief. Rory has tragically died on his way home from their vintage treasure-trove stomping grounds in the South of France. Things take a darker turn when she discovers that along with her husband, all their money has disappeared, their shop has been re-mortgaged and their assets have been pawned off. With the final thousands in their joint account spent on Rory’s funeral, Jean’s life is set adrift... until her solicitor informs her of one thing her beloved did not sell: their cottage in French antiques hub, Saint Victoire. Jean sets off for the South of France to investigate Rory's mysterious death.

Monday, 31 January 2022

CRACKER, Series 2

“Compared with most television crime investigators, Fitz is still the king” - New York Times

“The show’s enduring success comes down to two elements —gifted writer Jimmy McGovern, and perfect casting in Robbie Coltrane” - Empire

The brash and brilliant forensic psychologist, Dr. Edward "Fitz" Fitzgerald’s (Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter, Ocean's Twelve) astonishing insights into the criminal mind prove invaluable, but his arrogance and boorishness make him barely tolerable as a colleague. For his family, Fitz's self-destructive compulsions - scotch, women, and gambling - bring only pain and turmoil.

With more than 25 major awards including BAFTAs for Best Drama series and Best Actor, Cracker ranks as one of British television's most acclaimed crime series.

FULL SCHEDULE – JANUARY 2022

Monday, 3 January

Monday, 10 January

SPARRING WITH DEATH: When Matilda investigates a murder at WildemarshWellness Retreat, she finds several people with distinctly unhealthy intentions towards each other, and a second death at the retreat leads Matilda to uncover a heart-wrenching tragedy, waiting to be avenged...

RECTIFY, Series 3

After 19 years on Georgia's death row, Daniel Holden (Aden Young) is released into a world he no longer understands. Freed on a technicality, he could still be sent back to prison. If Daniel can rebuild his life, will he be allowed to keep it? This contemplative and captivating drama from the producers of Breaking Bad is "one of the greatest shows of all time" (Variety). Series 3 finds Daniel in a very different place. Having lost many of his supporters among his family, Daniel is preparing to leave home forever and head into the unknown. (6 EPS, 2015)

Monday, 17 January

POLDARK, Series 2

NEW TO ACORN TV

A British period drama series based on the novels of the same name by Winston Graham. Captain Ross Vennor Poldark (Aidan Turner, The Clinic, Being Human) returns to Cornwall after the American War of Independence in 1783. There is riot and revolution in the air - Ross must fight for his freedom when George Warleggan tries to have him hanged as a revolutionary. (10 EPS, 2016)

QUEENS OF MYSTERY, Series 2, Episodes 3 & 4

NZ PREMIERE; ACORN TV ORIGINAL

THE MODERN ART OF MURDER: A body is discovered at the opening of a new art gallery where Aunt Cat is exhibiting her work. When Matilda interviews the suspects, it doesn’t paint a pretty picture, but after a second murder, she realises there’s more to it than meets the eye. Guest stars include Rufus Hound (Trollied, Hounded), Jaye Griffiths (Casualty, Dr Who) and Colin McFarlane (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight).

Monday, 24 January

THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES, Episodes 1 & 2

NZ PREMIERE; ACORN TV ORIGINAL

This six-part thriller follows Jean White (Sally Lindsay, Coronation Street, Mount Pleasant), an antiques dealer who runs a successful business with her husband, Rory. When he suddenly dies and leaves her nearly penniless, Jean relocates to their one remaining asset - a cottage in French antiques hub Saint Victoire - and begins investigating Rory's mysterious death. (2 EPS, 2021)

QUEENS OF MYSTERY, Series 2, Episodes 5 & 6

NZ PREMIERE; ACORN TV ORIGINAL

THE RAVEN: Matilda investigates what appears to be a robbery with clues reminiscent of her own mother’s disappearance —but when Aunt Jane finds a body, it becomes a murder case. As Matilda searches for the identity of the killer, there are other parties much closer to home who’d prefer Matilda not uncover the truth. Guest starsincludeDanny Webb (Liar, Alien 3) and Aki Omoshaybi (Star Wars: Episode VIII -The Last Jedi, The Riot Club).

Monday, 31 January

THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES, Episodes 3 & 4

NZ PREMIERE; ACORN TV ORIGINAL

In episode 3, Judith (Sue Holderness, Only Fools and Horses) and Jeremy (Robin Askwith, Confessions of a Window Cleaner) celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary with a 1980s themed party. When one of the guests is murdered, everyone at the party is a suspect. Jean is enlisted to help solve the case and unmask the killer.

In episode 4, an art collector has a very rare painting stolen and the local pawn shop falls victim to a number of art forgeries. With a keen eye for a fake, can Jean track down the genuine culprit behind it all?

REPUBLIC OF DOYLE, Series 6

For Jake Doyle (Allan Hawco), trouble is a way of life. He and his ex-cop father, Malachy (Sean McGinley), run a Newfoundland detective agency in a rugged seaside town. They never lack for intriguing cases and they're not always on the right side of the law, but the real fireworks stem from Jake's roguish ways. (13 EPS, 2014)

