Team Auckland Off To Palmerston North And Queenstown To Close Out 2021
There is no rest for the wicked as the ACES and HEARTS hit the road for Dream11 Super Smash double-headers in Palmerston North and Queenstown.
With the holiday period in full swing and two new Dream11 Super Smash venues, it's an exciting time as the ACES and HEARTS approach the halfway mark in their T20 campaigns.
First up, a double-header in Palmerston North against the Central Stags and Hinds tomorrow, before heading south to Queenstown to challenge the Otago Volts and Sparks on Wednesday.
Fresh off a character-building win, the ACES will look to go back-to-back when they take on the table-topping Stags at Fitzherbert Park.
The ACES will continue with the same squad of twelve that have been named for the first three matches.
For the HEARTS, a clash with the Hinds is an opportunity to return to winning ways. Head Coach Nick White and skipper Lauren Down will be asking their side to again rise to the challenge and come home with a pair of wins.
Sarah Carnachan returns to the HEARTS squad replacing Breearne Illing.
The named squads will contest the next two matches to close out a challenging 2021.
BLACKCAPS trio Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Phillips and Will Somerville remain unavailable for the ACES.
Monday 27th December | Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North
HEARTS vs. Hinds | 11.10 AM
LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ1
Wednesday 29th December | John Davies Oval, Queenstown
HEARTS vs. Sparks | 11.10 AM
LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ Duke
Bella Armstrong
Sarah Carnachan
Lauren Down
Izzy Gaze
Amie Hucker
Holly Huddleston
Fran Jonas
Arlene Kelly
Molly Penfold
Katie Perkins
Anna Peterson
Jesse Prasad
Saachi Shahri
Monday 27th December | Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North
ACES vs. STAGS | 2.40 PM
LIVE ON SPARK SPORT
Wednesday 29th December | John Davies Oval, Queenstown
ACES vs. Volts | 2.40 PM
LIVE ON SPARK SPORT
Adithya Ashok
Cole Briggs
Mark Chapman
Louis Delport
Lockie Ferguson
Danru Ferns
Martin Guptill
Ben Horne
Ben Lister
Robert O’Donnell
Sean Solia
George Worker