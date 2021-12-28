Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Phillips And Somerville Return; Peterson Ruled Out

Tuesday, 28 December 2021, 6:10 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

Off to Queenstown for the ACES and HEARTS fifth Dream11 Super Smash clashes, it's time to close out 2021 at John Davies Oval against the Otago Volts and Sparks.

After picking up an injury against the Hinds in Palmerston North, Anna Peterson leaves the road trip; the all-rounder will not be replaced in the squad for the HEARTS showdown with the Sparks.

BLACKCAPS duo Glenn Phillips and Will Somerville join the 2-2 ACES in Queenstown as the side ready to take on the Volts.

Wednesday 29th December | John Davies Oval, Queenstown

HEARTS vs. Sparks | 11.10 AM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ Duke

Bella Armstrong

Sarah Carnachan

Lauren Down

Izzy Gaze

Amie Hucker

Holly Huddleston

Fran Jonas

Arlene Kelly

Molly Penfold

Katie Perkins

Jesse Prasad

Saachi Shahri

Wednesday 29th December | John Davies Oval, Queenstown

ACES vs. Volts | 2.40 PM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT

Adithya Ashok

Mark Chapman

Louis Delport

Lockie Ferguson

Danru Ferns

Martin Guptill

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Robert O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

George Worker

