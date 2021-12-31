Drifter "Fanga" Dan Woolhouse Joins Olympian Hamish Bond As Otago Rally Guest Driver

Drifter Dan to 'fang' around Otago Rally stages

The ENEOS Otago Classic Rally is thrilled to announce that popular drifter, "Fanga" Dan Woolhouse will be their guest driver in 2022.

With a Facebook following of more than 400,000 fans, “Fanga” Dan is known around the world, and will drive the now famous Rossendale Wines Ford Escort RS1800 in the April event.

The BDA-engined car has been driven by many of rallying's biggest names, and was steered in the Otago Classic Rally in 2021 by Superbike star Aaron Slight.

Woolhouse is one of New Zealand's most prominent drivers in the drifting discipline, a double national champion driving a mighty Ford Mustang.

"The offer to drive the famous Rossendale Escort in the ENEOS Otago Classic Rally was irresistible. I have never tried rallying, but I love driving fast and sideways," he said.

"The Otago Rally in a BDA Escort on the gravel is a real bucket-list opportunity. It's going to be a tough learning curve, but I can't wait."

Otago Rally spokesman, Roger Oakley, said that they were delighted to welcome "Fanga" Dan as the special guest driver.

"He's a real crowd favourite, and gives us the opportunity to showcase rallying to all those who follow drifting," Oakley said.

"Dan's a great person, and will be a real ambassador for the event.

"The Rossendale team, owned by Brent Rawstron, are extremely professional, and have for many years provided an extremely competitive and reliable car. They also share our enthusiasm for promoting rallying."

The Otago Classic Rally will run in reverse seeded order in front of the Winmax Otago Rally, the first round of the Brian Green Properties national rally championship.

"Fanga" Dan joins the event's other guest driver, triple Olympic gold medalist, Hamish Bond, who will drive a Subaru Impreza H6.

The rally begins with a promotional start in Dunedin's Octagon on Friday, April 8, with the rally to run on April 9 and 10.

The Otago Rally is grateful for the support of Dunedin City Council Premier Event funding.

© Scoop Media

