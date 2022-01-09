Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ACES All Set For Ford Trophy Double With Neighbours

Sunday, 9 January 2022, 7:23 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

The new week brings forth new challenges for the Auckland ACES, who take on Northern Districts in a pair of Ford Trophy clashes at Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval.


Matches on Monday 10 and Wednesday 12 January continue the ACES hectic catch-up schedule.


A 14-man squad is named for the two matches with Louis Delport and Ben Lister replaced by Adithya Ashok and Lockie Ferguson in the squad after Monday's match.

Having split a year-opening set with the Wellington Firebirds at the Basin, home turf provides an opportunity to push for a pair of victories and a spot in the top-two.

Martin Guptill remains unavailable due to injury.

Only My Vaccine Pass holders will be permitted to attend under the Orange Phase of the Protection Framework.

Ford Trophy | vs. Northern Districts | Free Entry
Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval | Monday 10 and Wednesday 12 January, 11 AM

Adithya Ashok (12th only)
Cole Briggs
Mark Chapman
Louis Delport (10th only)
Lockie Ferguson (12th only)
Danru Ferns
Ben Horne
Ben Lister (10th only)
Robert O'Donnell
Glenn Phillips
Sean Solia
Will Somerville
Ross ter Braak
George Worker

