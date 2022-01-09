ACES All Set For Ford Trophy Double With Neighbours

The new week brings forth new challenges for the Auckland ACES, who take on Northern Districts in a pair of Ford Trophy clashes at Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval.



Matches on Monday 10 and Wednesday 12 January continue the ACES hectic catch-up schedule.



A 14-man squad is named for the two matches with Louis Delport and Ben Lister replaced by Adithya Ashok and Lockie Ferguson in the squad after Monday's match.

Having split a year-opening set with the Wellington Firebirds at the Basin, home turf provides an opportunity to push for a pair of victories and a spot in the top-two.

Martin Guptill remains unavailable due to injury.

Only My Vaccine Pass holders will be permitted to attend under the Orange Phase of the Protection Framework.

Ford Trophy | vs. Northern Districts | Free Entry

Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval | Monday 10 and Wednesday 12 January, 11 AM

Adithya Ashok (12th only)

Cole Briggs

Mark Chapman

Louis Delport (10th only)

Lockie Ferguson (12th only)

Danru Ferns

Ben Horne

Ben Lister (10th only)

Robert O'Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Ross ter Braak

George Worker

© Scoop Media

