Fakahokotau To Miss 2022 Season

Grateful for the opportunity to join Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse, talented defender Temalisi Fakahokotau has opted to take a break from netball for the 2022 ANZ Premiership season.

The global situation, and having sacrificed time with family for several seasons after playing for franchises outside of Auckland has highlighted to Fakahokotau her priorities, and as such she will step away from netball for the 2022 season.

``I appreciate everything the Pulse have done for me since I’ve been with them but I have decided to take the upcoming season off,’’ Fakahokotau said.

Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie was disappointed to be losing the powerhouse defender but was respectful of Fakahokotau’s decision.

``We appreciate Tem’s honesty and courage and just want to act in her best interests and do what is right for her at this time,’’ the coach said.

A replacement player for the Pulse will be named in due course.



