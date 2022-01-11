Shudder Releases New Trailer And Poster Art For Period Occult Horror ‘The Last Thing Mary Saw’

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, has released the first trailer and new poster art for the upcoming Shudder Original The Last Thing Mary Saw, premiering exclusively on the platform on Thursday, January 20.

The film stars Rory Culkin (Waco, Halston), Stefanie Scott (Insidious: Chapter 3) and Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), and is written and directed by Edoardo Vitaletti, making his feature length film debut.

Southold, New York, 1843: Young Mary (Scott), blood trickling from behind the blindfold tied around her eyes, is interrogated about the events surrounding her grandmother’s death. As the story jumps back in time, we witness Mary, raised in a repressively religious household, finding fleeting happiness in the arms of Eleanor (Fuhrman), the home’s maid. Her family, who believe they are seeing, speaking, and acting on God’s behalf, view the girls’ relationship as an abomination, to be dealt with as severely as possible. The couple attempt to carry on in secret, but someone is always watching, or listening, and the wages of perceived sin threaten to become death, with the tension only heightened by the arrival of an enigmatic stranger (Culkin) and the revelation of greater forces at work.

The Last Thing Mary Saw was produced by Isen Robbins and Aimee Schoof of Intrinsic Value Films, Harrison Allen and Madeleine Schumacher of Arachnid Films, Stephen Tedeschi and executive produced by Scoop Wasserstein.

THE LAST THING MARY SAW

Genre: Horror

Country: USA

Runtime: 89 min

Year: 2021

Language: English

Rating: NA

