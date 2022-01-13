Rod Stewart The Hits! 2022 Tour Cancellation

AUCKLAND, NZ (Thursday, 13 January 2022) - Live Nation wishes to advise that due to ongoing travel restrictions and international border closures Sir Rod Stewart’s – The Hits! 2022 tour of Australia and New Zealand this April has, regrettably, been cancelled.

Due to New Zealand’s ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions, including the closure of New Zealand’s international border to international travellers until after 30 April, it is impossible present the New Zealand performances as scheduled.

Sir Rod Stewart said. “My dear friends, once again I feel we’ve all been cheated by this evil disease, so it is with great regret that I announce my shows for 2022 have had to be cancelled.

My thoughts are with all your families at this difficult time as we come out of the jopyous and hopefully safe holiday season and I look forward to returning to New Zealand as soon as the health situation permits.

I’m absolutely gutted with disappointment and when I do eventually get there we‘ll have the party to end all parties. Guaranteed!”

Sir Rod Stewart cancelled tour dates;

DUNEDIN FORSYTH BARR STADIUM Wednesday 6 Apr 2022

HAWKE’S BAY MISSION ESTATE WINERY Saturday 9 Apr 2022

HAWKE’S BAY MISSION ESTATE WINERY Sunday 10 Apr 2022

Ticket holders for the DUNEDIN performance are advised to contact their original authorised point of purchase for a full refund. Please submit refund requests within 30 days from notification. Please note, only the credit card holder who purchased the ticket(s) can seek a refund via their authorised point of purchase. If you received your ticket(s) any other way, including via "Ticket Forward", you will need to contact the original ticket buyer for your refund.

Ticket holders for the MISSION ESTATE WINERY CONCERT, HAWKE’S BAY performances are advised that automated refunds will be issued for Mission Concert Club Members to their purchasing credit card. Should this not be successful members will be contacted to arrange a refund via Bank Transfer. For ticket holders who purchased through other agencies or travel companies please contact your point of purchase.

Live Nation apologises to any ticketholders who are inconvenienced by the cancelled dates, and thanks fans for their support and understanding during these unprecedented times

For complete tour and ticket information, visit:

rodstewart.com

livenation.co.nz

missionconcert.co.nz

