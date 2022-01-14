Another Perkins Milestone As ACES And HEARTS Tackle Otago

The race for the Dream11 Super Smash finals continues on Saturday at Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval as the Auckland ACES and HEARTS take on the Otago Volts and Sparks.

With four matches in eight days to finish the Round Robin, there is no better time for the ACES and HEARTS, both holding 3-3 records, to go on a run.

It will be another ground-breaking day for Katie Perkins, who is set to become the first player to make 100 T20 appearances for Auckland. Seven runs would also see Perkins bring up 2000 T20 runs for the HEARTS.

Mark Chapman and Ross ter Braak return to the ACES T20 squad, replacing Cole Briggs and Danru Ferns.

The HEARTS squad also sees a pair of changes with Saachi Shahri and Skye Bowden in for Josie Penfold and Sydney Bultitude.

Martin Guptill and Anna Peterson remain unavailable due to injury.

Gates open at 10 AM for the first ball at 11.10 AM; only My Vaccine Pass holders will be permitted to attend under the Orange Phase of the Protection Framework.

Saturday 15th January | Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval

HEARTS vs. Sparks | 11.10 AM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ 1

Bella Armstrong

Skye Bowden

Lauren Down

Izzy Gaze

Amie Hucker

Holly Huddleston

Fran Jonas

Arlene Kelly

Molly Penfold

Katie Perkins

Jesse Prasad

Saachi Shahri

Saturday 15th January | Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval

ACES vs. Volts | 2.40 PM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT

Adithya Ashok

Graeme Beghin

Mark Chapman

Lockie Ferguson

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Robert O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Ross ter Braak

George Worker

© Scoop Media

