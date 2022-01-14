Another Perkins Milestone As ACES And HEARTS Tackle Otago
The race for the Dream11 Super Smash finals continues on Saturday at Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval as the Auckland ACES and HEARTS take on the Otago Volts and Sparks.
With four matches in eight days to finish the Round Robin, there is no better time for the ACES and HEARTS, both holding 3-3 records, to go on a run.
It will be another ground-breaking day for Katie Perkins, who is set to become the first player to make 100 T20 appearances for Auckland. Seven runs would also see Perkins bring up 2000 T20 runs for the HEARTS.
Mark Chapman and Ross ter Braak return to the ACES T20 squad, replacing Cole Briggs and Danru Ferns.
The HEARTS squad also sees a pair of changes with Saachi Shahri and Skye Bowden in for Josie Penfold and Sydney Bultitude.
Martin Guptill and Anna Peterson remain unavailable due to injury.
Gates open at 10 AM for the first ball at 11.10 AM; only My Vaccine Pass holders will be permitted to attend under the Orange Phase of the Protection Framework.
Saturday 15th January | Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval
HEARTS vs. Sparks | 11.10 AM
LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ 1
Bella Armstrong
Skye Bowden
Lauren Down
Izzy Gaze
Amie Hucker
Holly Huddleston
Fran Jonas
Arlene Kelly
Molly Penfold
Katie Perkins
Jesse Prasad
Saachi Shahri
Saturday 15th January | Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval
ACES vs. Volts | 2.40 PM
LIVE ON SPARK SPORT
Adithya Ashok
Graeme Beghin
Mark Chapman
Lockie Ferguson
Ben Horne
Ben Lister
Robert O’Donnell
Glenn Phillips
Sean Solia
Will Somerville
Ross ter Braak
George Worker