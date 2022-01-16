Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Veteran Penny Turns Back The Clock For Race 2 Victory

Sunday, 16 January 2022, 6:07 pm
Press Release: Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand

John Penny leads the field – he went on to win the red flagged race. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

Veteran John Penny - the oldest competitor in this season's Toyota 86 Championship - took his second ever victory in the category with a win in a shortened second race at the Highlands Motorsport Park today.

Two race stoppages - the second a race ending red thanks to oil on the track - ultimately meant there were only two racing laps from the 12 scheduled. With the grid formed as a reverse top ten of finishers from Saturday's then the rest in finishing order, it was Penny on pole position in the Penny Homes car thanks to his tenth place finish on Saturday. Alongside him sat team mate Ronan Murphy in the Pirtek car.

The two raced side-by-side to turn one and it was Penny who held his nerve a fraction longer on the inside line and forced Ronan into second place. In a hectic first lap those two edged away from the pack and when the first Safety Car was called a little way around the lap when Todd Prujean hit the wall, Penny was ahead of Murphy, with champion Rowan Shepherd in third from his second row start.

Once Todd's Tauranga Cars TR86 had been removed the race got back underway and Penny and Murphy resumed their battle a few car lengths ahead of Shepherd.

Clay Osborne gave further notice of his intent in this year's championship with a lovely move to take third from Shepherd – but there was bad news for Clay afterwards when he was given a five second time penalty for a move on Matthew McCutcheon.

Moments later the race was effectively over when Murphy’s car started smoking heavily. Ronan pulled the car off the track as soon as he noticed the smoke and ran to get a fire extinguisher from the marshal as it looked like it could turn into a fire.

Fortunately it didn't but a disappointed Murphy was out. Further examination proved the liquid on the track to be oil, although the fact there was no engine damage subsequently was of little consolation for Murphy.

With plenty of cleaning up to do, a red flag was shown and the result declared.

"I'm very happy to win of course but a bit disappointed we only raced a couple of laps," said Penny. "I had plenty of speed and Ronan and I were pretty comfortable in staying ahead. It’s great fun when it’s that good of course but a win is a win and I'll take it."

Further back, Saturday winner Simon Evans took sixth while Brock Gilchrist, who retired from race one, showed why he will still be a factor in this year's championship by making up eight places in the short time he had at race pace to finish an impressive 12th.

After the race, Zac Stichbury was given a ten second time penalty for contact that put Todd Prujean out while Hugo Allan dropped to seventh in the final standings having been given a five second penalty for a Safety Car infringement.

Toyota 86 Championship 2022 –Round 1 Highlands Motorsport Park – Race 2 result

Pos#NAMETEAM
122John PENNYAction Motorsport
21Rowan SHEPHERDAction Motorsport
396Matthew MCCUTCHEONAction Motorsport
415Clay OSBORNEJames Marshall Motorsport
584Marco GILTRAPGiltrap Group Motorsport
64Simon EVANSGiltrap Group Motorsport
723Hugo ALLANThe Heart of Racing
85Dion PITTAction Motorsport
999Justin ALLENInternational Motorsport
1055Christina ORR WESTDayle ITM
118Mark MALLARDMark Mallard Racing
1210Brock GILCHRISTCareVets Racing
1325Chelsea HERBERTThe Heart of Racing
14222Todd FOSTERInternational Motorsport
1572Zac STICHBURYMackenzie Motorsport
1614Fynn OSBORNEJames Marshall Motorsport
1752Rianna O'MEARA-HUNTThe Heart of Racing
189Sam COTTERILLInternational Motorsport
1911Will MORTONiMac Race Engineering
NC91Ronan MURPHYAction Motorsport
NC74Todd PRUJEANRichards Motorsport

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 