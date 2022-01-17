Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Crunch Time As ACES And HEARTS Head South

Monday, 17 January 2022, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

The Auckland ACES and HEARTS head south to take on the Canterbury Kings and Magicians on Tuesday in the Dream11 Super Smash at Hagley Oval.

The busy start to the year continues with the second of four games in eight days for the Auckland sides.

Robbie O'Donnell's side have kept in touch with the top three after Saturday's dramatic one-wicket win over the Otago Volts.

The Kings, currently in second, provide another test for the ACES, who have picked up three away wins so far this year.

For the HEARTS, it is an old-fashion shoot-out with the Magicians for a place in the Elimination Final, with the Wellington Blaze and Otago Sparks booked into the top two spots.

The HEARTS will take confidence from the thrilling one-run home win against the Magicians but will be without key all-rounder Holly Huddleston, who is unavailable due to work commitments.

U19 duo Anna Browning and Emma Irwin join the HEARTS squad for the trip, while Louis Delport returns to the travelling squad for the ACES.

Martin Guptill and Anna Peterson remain unavailable due to injury.

Tuesday 18th January | Hagley Oval, Christchurch

HEARTS vs. Magicians | 3.10 PM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT

Bella Armstrong

Skye Bowden

Anna Browning

Lauren Down

Izzy Gaze

Amie Hucker

Emma Irwin

Fran Jonas

Arlene Kelly

Molly Penfold

Katie Perkins

Jesse Prasad

Saachi Shahri

Tuesday 18th January | Hagley Oval, Christchurch

ACES vs. Kings | 6.40 PM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ Duke

Adithya Ashok

Graeme Beghin

Mark Chapman

Louis Delport

Lockie Ferguson

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Robert O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Ross ter Braak

George Worker

