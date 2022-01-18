Finalists Announced For ZAFAA22

The Zonta Ashburton Female Art Awards (ZAFAA) return to the Ashburton Art Gallery for the sixth year. With 74 entries the judges had a tough decision in selecting the finalists. A total of 37 artworks have been selected to be included in the awards exhibition, of which 24 qualify for the Premier Award with an additional 13 eligible for the Young Generation Award for female artists between the age of 16-20.

ZAFAA seeks to raise the status of female visual artists and to acknowledge the contribution women make to the greater art discourse. The award is aligned with the values of Zonta International, which exists to advance the status of woman worldwide through service and advocacy.

Once again, a high caliber of artworks has been submitted for consideration in the Awards and the Gallery team is excited to see the exhibition come together next month.

Judges for the 2022 awards are:

Julia Morison , a senior practicing artist from Ōtautahi

, a senior practicing artist from Ōtautahi Imogen Stockwell , Curator of Visual Arts at the Forrester Gallery in Ōamaru

, Curator of Visual Arts at the Forrester Gallery in Ōamaru Hannah Joynt, contemporary visual artist and educator based in Ōtepoti.

The Zonta Ashburton Female Art Awards Finalists for 2022 are:

Bridgit Anderson, Audrey Baldwin, Amie Blackwell, Karen Boyce, Coral Broughton, Sarah Brown, Kara Burrowes, Kate Cairns, Robbi Carvalho, Sandrine Castel, Conor Clarke, Esther Deans, Edwards + Johann, Charrette van Eekelen, Karen Greenslade, Alice Jones, Vic Mangan, Jen McBride, Louise Palmer, Megan Prendergast, Rachel Sleigh, Rebecca Thomson, Akky van der Velde, and Jenny Wilson.

Finalists for the Young Generation Award are:

Alexandra Black, Kala Burgess, Harriet Eglinton, Kate Harrison, Monica Koster, Holly Murrell, Phoebe Rolleston, Jorja Shadbolt, Vivian Silver-Hessey, Ella Stewart, Elsie Stockman, Elise Talbot and Tessa Wyse

The award winners will be announced at the exhibition opening on Friday, 18 March at 7pm at the Ashburton Art Gallery. Coinciding with the awards ceremony is the opening of Pork Chop Express, a solo exhibition by Jacquelyn Greenbank, the Premier Award winner for ZAFAA21. Those wanting to attend the opening and awards evening should RSVP to the Gallery by 10 March.

As with other years, in addition to the main awards, a People’s Choice Award will be open to visitors to vote for their favourite work throughout the duration of the exhibition and will be awarded at its conclusion.

Once again, a grant from NZ Creative Communities has enabled the creation of a free catalogue which will include details on all the finalists, along with judges’ and sponsors’ profiles. ZAFAA22 is proudly supported by Zonta Club of Ashburton, CNZ Creative Communities Grant, Forsyth Barr, ANZ Bank, Bushey Park Trust, Everist Gilchrist Lawyers, David Montgomery Agribusiness Consultants & Valuers, Straight 8 Estate Wines, Scorpio Books and Samantha Rose Flowers.

Exhibition Details:

ZAFAA22

Opening | 18 March | 7pm

Exhibition | 19 March – 24 April 2021

Jacquelyn Greenbank | Pork Chop Express

Opening | 18 March | 7pm

Exhibition | 19 March – 24 April 2021

Gallery Hours:

Open Daily 10am – 4pm

Open Wednesday 10am – 7pm

