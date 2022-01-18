Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Night Of Ideas New Zealand

Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Ambassade de France en Nouvelle-Zelande

The Night of Ideas New Zealand is an online rendezvous to connect with innovative and impacting ideas powered by people engaged in their communities.

Content will be published on Thursday 27 January at 5pm (free access): www.nightofideasnz.com

(Re)building together is the theme running through the Night of Ideas New Zealand in 2022

In this edition, we explore the singular resilience of New Zealand Aotearoa and the Pacific region when faced with modern challenges.

Through a collection of locally curated content presented in the form of video interviews, photographs, written narratives, and gathered in a dedicated digital library, contributors from various fields share their experience and perspective on current societal and environmental trends: transport, architecture, art, hospitality, culture, design, sustainability, and more.

Contributors include (but not limited to) WWF New Zealand, CaledoClean (New Caledonia), Victoria University of Wellington, Interislander, World Federation for the Deaf, Bonnifait + Giesen Architects, Lighthouse Cinema, Tjibaou Cultural Centre (New Caledonia), Wild East Studio.

“Night of Ideas” in the world

The Night of Ideas New Zealand will kick off La Nuit des Idées - an international event taking place in over 100 countries on the same date and gathering thousands of participants over a 24-hour period. On all five continents, French cultural institutions are putting together conferences, round tables, screenings, artistic performances, workshops and interviews to get ideas flowing and to encourage open conversations on a set theme.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Ambassade de France en Nouvelle-Zelande on InfoPages.
 
 
 
