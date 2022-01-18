Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Best Poets In The Country Slam To Be Champion

Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 7:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Poetry Slam

Delayed due to Covid, the 2021 New Zealand National Poetry Slam will be hosted February 12th 2022.

Come experience the most electric, hilarious, and powerful spoken stories in the country at the 11th annual New Zealand National Poetry Slam Finals! The top poets from across Aotearoa have been battling it out in their own cities for a chance to compete at the National Finals. Now, the best performance poets in Aotearoa will perform in Christchurch for a chance to be crowned 2021 National Poetry Slam Champion.

"There's nothing more exhilarating than seeing poets compete, cheering each other on while gunning for the title of slam champ. A heady cocktail of camaraderie and competitiveness."

– Nathan Joe, 2020 NZ Slam Champion.

Since 2011, Aotearoa’s National Poetry Slam competition has gathered the winners of regional events to crown a Champion. This year, the regions sending competitors to battle it out are Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hawke’s Bay, Nelson/Golden Bay, Tauranga, & Wellington.

The poets compete in three rounds of competition and their fates are in the hands of the audience: five random audience members will be chosen to determine the winner of cash prizes and bragging rights as the 2021 National Poetry Slam Champion.

What: New Zealand Poetry Slam National Finals

When: Saturday Feb. 12, 2022th

Time: 7pm - 10pm

Where: The Piano: Centre for Music and the Arts

Cost: $20 general, $15 students.

Discounted group rates available for educators and community orgs. For rates, please contact newzelandpoetryslam@gmail.com.

Tickets: www.eventfinda.co.nz/2022/new-zealand-national-poetry-slam-2021/christchurch

Facebook Event:https://www.facebook.com/events/1255007881672121

For more information: www.newzealandpoetryslam.com

Enquires: newzealandpoetryslam@gmail.com

