Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Wait Is Over: Auckland, It's Time To Get Wicked

Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 8:05 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

The citizens of The Emerald City are ready to put on a show. Image credit: LK Creative

Following a year of uncertainty and numerous postponements, the second highest-grossing musical in Broadway history is set to open this February and tickets are flying out the door. North Shore Music Theatre presents The Barfoot & Thompson Season of Wicked the Musical, opening 4 February and showing until 26 February at Skycity Theatre.

Discover the untold story of the witches of Oz and everything that happened before Dorothy dropped in. With a bewitching soundtrack (including hits ‘Popular’ and ‘Defying Gravity’) and NZ’s music theatre queen Tina Cross starring as Madame Morrible along with over 40 talented New Zealand performers, creatives and crew members. You’ll certainly be seeing green if you miss out on this enchanting production.

Ahead of the production opening, we have a number of media opportunities to get into the Wicked spirit, including:

  • Filming and photography of the Elphaba AKA The Wicked Witch of the West singing the hit song ‘Defying Gravity’ on top of Auckland’s Skytower, in full Elphaba makeup and costume on Wednesday 26 January
  • Elphaba AKA The Wicked Witch of the West flicking the switch to turn the SkyTower green on Wednesday 26 January
  • Reporters offered the opportunity to be made up as a witch with full green Elphaba make up on Wednesday 26 January or by arrangement
  • Reporters are invited to attend a media call in the theatre, with the full cast in costumes and makeup, complete with scenery and lighting
    By arrangement on Tuesday 1 or Wednesday 2 February
  • Tina Cross available for interviews by arrangement
  • The opportunity for live in-studio performance of Elphaba AKA The Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch to perform hit songs from Wicked by arrangement
  • Reviewer tickets available by request

North Shore Music Theatre presents
The Barfoot & Thompson Season of Wicked the Musical

4 - 26 February, 2022
SkyCity Theatre
Corner Nelson Street & Wellesley Street West,
Auckland Central

Tickets $39 - $79*
via iticket.co.nz
*booking fees apply

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 