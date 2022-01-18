The Wait Is Over: Auckland, It's Time To Get Wicked

The citizens of The Emerald City are ready to put on a show. Image credit: LK Creative

Following a year of uncertainty and numerous postponements, the second highest-grossing musical in Broadway history is set to open this February and tickets are flying out the door. North Shore Music Theatre presents The Barfoot & Thompson Season of Wicked the Musical, opening 4 February and showing until 26 February at Skycity Theatre.

Discover the untold story of the witches of Oz and everything that happened before Dorothy dropped in. With a bewitching soundtrack (including hits ‘Popular’ and ‘Defying Gravity’) and NZ’s music theatre queen Tina Cross starring as Madame Morrible along with over 40 talented New Zealand performers, creatives and crew members. You’ll certainly be seeing green if you miss out on this enchanting production.

Ahead of the production opening, we have a number of media opportunities to get into the Wicked spirit, including:

Filming and photography of the Elphaba AKA The Wicked Witch of the West singing the hit song ‘ Defying Gravity ’ on top of Auckland’s Skytower, in full Elphaba makeup and costume on Wednesday 26 January

’ on top of Auckland’s Skytower, in full Elphaba makeup and costume on Wednesday 26 January Elphaba AKA The Wicked Witch of the West flicking the switch to turn the SkyTower green on Wednesday 26 January

Reporters offered the opportunity to be made up as a witch with full green Elphaba make up on Wednesday 26 January or by arrangement

Reporters are invited to attend a media call in the theatre, with the full cast in costumes and makeup, complete with scenery and lighting

By arrangement on Tuesday 1 or Wednesday 2 February

By arrangement on Tuesday 1 or Wednesday 2 February Tina Cross available for interviews by arrangement

The opportunity for live in-studio performance of Elphaba AKA The Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch to perform hit songs from Wicked by arrangement

Reviewer tickets available by request

North Shore Music Theatre presents

The Barfoot & Thompson Season of Wicked the Musical

4 - 26 February, 2022

SkyCity Theatre

Corner Nelson Street & Wellesley Street West,

Auckland Central

Tickets $39 - $79*

via iticket.co.nz

*booking fees apply

