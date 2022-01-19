Due To Popular Demand Three New Shows Added To March Regional Tour

Los Angeles based, singer-songwriter GIN WIGMORE is coming home for a regional tour this March around festival performances at Selwyn Sounds, Homegrown, and the Fortune Music Festival.

As if Summer wasn’t hot enough Gin’s Leigh, Raglan, Gisborne and Nelson shows have now sold out. Due to popular demand an additional three shows have just been announced, the new dates are as follows;

Leigh Sawmill Café, Leigh – Thursday, March 10

Smash Palace, Gisborne – Thursday, March 17

Theatre Royal, Nelson – Friday, March 25

Tickets to the new shows will go on sale today at 12pm, head to livenation.co.nz for ticket details.

Gin’s unmistakable raw and raspy powerhouse vocals will exhilarate fans with her rollicking stage presence and characteristic mix of pop, rock, blues and soul when she performs for her New Zealand fans this summer.

For over a decade, Wigmore’s gift for song-writing has produced a fulsome body of emotive and fierce hit’s such as ‘Oh My’, ‘Hey Ho’, ‘Black Sheep’ ‘Man Like That’, ‘Kill of the Night’, ‘Written In The Water’ and more recent tracks, ‘Girl Gang’, ‘Woman’ and ‘HBIC’.

Gin Wigmore first came to global attention after winning the US International Song Writing Competition at the age of 18. She was the youngest and first unsigned artist to win the Grand Prize. She also became the first New Zealand artist to sign to Island Records and has since released four albums to critical acclaim. Her first album ‘Holy Smoke’ is certified 4 x platinum and her second, ‘Gravel & Wine’ 2 x platinum. Many of her best-known tracks (‘Kill Of The Night’, ‘Black Sheep’, ‘Man Like That’, ‘Girl Gang’) have been featured in commercials, film and tv shows around the world.

Gin’s latest single ‘Hand Over Heart’ written following the loss of her dog Indiana who was her best friend and faithful companion. ‘Hand Over Heart’ is a piano ballad about the deep love and affection we have for those who are closest to us and who share the good and bad times with us.

Currently based in Los Angeles with her family, Gin who also recently became a US citizen is writing and recording songs for her new album to be released this year.

For complete tour, ticket information, visit: ginwigmoremusic.com & livenation.co.nz

GIN WIGMORE REGIONAL TOUR, 2022

BLACK BARN, HAWKES BAY SUNDAY, MARCH 6

LEIGH SAWMILL CAFÉ, LEIGH THURSDAY, MARCH 10 – NEW SHOW

LEIGH SAWMILL CAFÉ, LEIGH FRIDAY, MARCH 11 – SOLD OUT

RAGLAN CLUB, RAGLAN SATURDAY, MARCH 12 – SOLD OUT

SMASH PALACE, GISBORNE THURSDAY, MARCH 17 – NEW SHOW

SMASH PALACE, GISBORNE FRIDAY, MARCH 18 – SOLD OUT

THEATRE ROYAL, NELSON FRIDAY, MARCH 25 – NEW SHOW

THEATRE ROYAL, NELSON SATURDAY, MARCH 26 – SOLD OUT

Also appearing at Selwyn Sounds (Christchurch) March 5, Homegrown (Wellington) March 19 &

Fortune Festival (Dunedin) April 2

TICKETS ON SALE 12pm Tuesday, January 18

