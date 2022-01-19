The Others Way Festival Adds Don McGlashan & The Others, Mild Orange And Erny Belle To The Line-Up

The Others Way Festival returns to take over Tāmaki Makaurau's Karangahape Road district for Auckland's most exciting music festival and street party of 2022, with 50 acts scheduled to perform across the event.

Today, the festival adds the beloved Don McGlashan with his band The Others, the ‘melting melodies' of Mild Orange and New Zealand singer/songwriter, Erny Belle. Unfortunately, the previously announced Space Waltz, Golden Awesome, and Jay Clarkson are no longer able to perform.

Don McGlashan says:

"The planets have unexpectedly aligned, and we’re on the bill at Tāmaki Makaurau’s “Others Way” Festival next week! We love The Others Way, and we can’t wait to be part of it."

The Others Way 2022 is being held as a one-off midsummer celebration on Auckland's Anniversary Weekend, Saturday, January 29. The festival is kicking off at 4 pm, with brand new stages, venues, and schedules set to take advantage of our glorious hot days and long golden summer evenings.

An additional outdoor stage on Cross Street makes an exciting new precinct with Mercury Theatre and Mercury Plaza Gallery, a unique Hallertau bar on Cross Street and food trucks on Mercury Lane and East Street add to the street-party atmosphere. The festival has also added a new indoor venue in the old Samoan Church on East Street. For the very first time, the festival is moving the Audio Foundation stage outside onto Poynton Terrace which adds a second All-Ages stage alongside the To The Front Stage at the Methodist Church next to the Flying Out store. Percussionist/Beat Maker Lucky Paul will be running his busking set at Pocket Park on Pitt Street early in the day.

Festival spokesperson Matthew Davis reflects:

"As it is a one-off mid-summer event, it is great to be able to take some parts of the festival outside while continuing to feature and work with the amazing music venues of Karangahape Road."

The new outdoor locations increase capacity, but more importantly, it helps widen the connection with Karangahape Road and the prominent places across the area. As well as the new outdoor spaces, the festival is held across iconic venues; Backroom, East St Church, Galatos, Mercury Theatre, Neck of the Woods, Soap, The Studio, Whammy and Wine Cellar.

The Others Way has long been recognised for the vibrancy of the industry and local business, and Jamey Holloway, CEO of The Karangahape Road Business Association, says, "The Others Way is a total calendar highlight for Karangahape Road. Can't wait for the summer edition."

Stay tuned for the official timetable and festival map in the coming days.

Tickets on sale from flyingout.co.nz & Undertheradar

THE 2022 FESTIVAL LINEUP

Electronic folk artist Anthonie Tonnon, Don McGlashan & The Others, one of Aotearoa's most potent psychedelic, dream-pop artists of the decade Fazerdaze, fan favourites, eclectic pop-star Princess Chelsea and fuzz-pop heartbreakers Voom.

Lawrence Arabia will be performing his Taite-award winning classic album, Chant Darling, and Julia Deans (of Fur Patrol) is performing solo.

Troy Kingi is back after playing a fantastic set in 2018; he's written three albums since and will be bringing his amazing talents with a killer band to Karangahape Rd once more. Also joining the bill is Diggy Dupé - bringing his friends along to provide us with a set like no other. Performing songs from critically acclaimed The Panthers series with a star-studded band (Adam Fuhr, Chip Matthews, Elijah White & GARETHXMF).

Featuring familiar names; The Coolies, once described by Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore as "punk no-wave sonic heartstring buzzing clatter rock n roll". The 1980s Flying Nun indie-pop band Dead Famous People and Francisca Griffin of Look Blue Go Purple fame with her band, The Bus Shelter Boys. Plus award-winning, instrumental post-rock band Jakob and Auckland's first theatrical/political punk band from the 70s' The Plague.

Notable acts from all corners of Aotearoa are set to perform; from Ōtautahi, heavy psych-rockers The Fuzzy Robes and indie dream pop band There's a Tuesday. From Ōtepoti; lavish psych-pop artist Juno Is, dream-pop, indie rockers Mild Orange and drum and double stringed diddley bow iconic duo Night Lunch. From the deep South (Waihōpai) comes DJ/Producer Eden Burns. From Pōneke comes; dream-fuzz group Transistor, the infectiously fun punk pals DARTZ, garage-rock trio Soft Plastics and Wellington-via-Los Angeles, Flying Nun signee Vera Ellen with her critically acclaimed indie power-pop, plus, the 7-piece lush supergroup Recitals. And, just added, Ngāpuhi-descended singer/songwriter Erny Belle.

Tāmaki Makaurau's Dark, heavy and cathartic group Sulfate, jangly post-punk supergroup Guardian Singles, and post-punk trio Repairs are performing across the multi-venue festival.

Heavy Psych-Fuzz two-piece Earth Tongue joins the lineup alongside one of Aotearoa's most prolific singers and songwriters, Dianne Swann, electronic artist Power Nap and Percussionist/Beat Maker Lucky Paul.

Post-punk band Daffodils, lush orchestral jazz group, Carnivorous Plant Society, electronic-punk-rockers Grecco Romank, bold and edgy alt-pop artist Theia, dream pop project Phoebe Rings, and critically acclaimed Hip Hop trio Team Dynamite are scheduled to perform.

Psychedelic Joe Ghatt, eclectic rapper Kamahumble, indie-pop Merk, Hybrid Rose and their Shimmery Synth-techno-pop, home-grown indie goodness from LIPS, dream-folk artist Jazmine Mary plus PollyHill with her hypnotic beats and witty raps, and musician, rapper and percussionist Phodiso are among the artist set to wow.

To The Front, All-Ages Stage will be back and featuring a selection of bands from the campers plus some memorable performances from some of the artist's playing the festival.

Delve deeper into these performers, and get yourselves familiar with the talent performing The Others Way Festival 2021 (now in 2022) with The Others Way Spotify playlist.

