Brand New Backcountry Mountain Bike Race For The 2022 Macpac Motatapu!

The Macpac Motatapu are incredibly excited and grateful to be announcing a brand new backcountry mountain bike race for the 2022 event, all thanks to the hard work and vision of Soho Property Ltd, QEII National Trust and the Queenstown Trails Trust. A team of talented people from these organisations have been toiling away over the past three years to create Queenstown’s newest backcountry trail, the Coronet Loop. We are very proud to say our newest race, the 56km Coronet Loop Mountain Bike race will mark the official opening of the track, with 200 cross country riders vying for the inaugural win.

The stunning 56km technical backcountry circuit gives riders the most spectacular access to Greengates Saddle, Deep and Coronet Creeks around the back of Coronet Peak, which have not previously been open for public access.

“We want to thank the team at Soho Property Ltd, the QEII National Trust and the Queenstown Trails Trust for giving us this amazing opportunity to run a race on this very special track,” commented Gemma Peskett, co-owner of Macpac Motatapu. “The Coronet Loop is the perfect step up for our riders who have done the Macpac Motatapu valley mountain bike and want to move up to the next level. There are some tough climbs and fast descents, accompanied by more technical terrain and challenging course length, which will appeal to an intermediate to advanced rider. Plus, the most epic views throughout the course. We have been working closely with the team, to make sure we create a race which not only celebrates the opening of the track but will be a fantastic regular addition to the Macpac Motatapu event lineup.”

Current Macpac Motatapu competitors will be given the opportunity to snap up the first 100 spots on the new Coronet Loop race, when entries open on Thursday 20 January at 9am. This will be on a first come, first served basis via the Macpac Motatapu online form here. After this the entries will open up to the public on Monday 24 January at 9am through the Macpac Motatapu website entry system.

“We believe there will be an appetite for this race amongst our current competitors and the New Zealand mountain bike community,” commented Craig Gallagher, co-owner of Macpac Motatapu. “With 3 out of our 5 events already sold out and only a few spots left on the 47km UDC Mountain Bike, we are in a great position to add this to our roster and give our participants another epic sporting experience on 5th March 2022. We are also excited to announce top cross-country riders Craig Oliver and Sam Shaw have confirmed their attendance already!”

“We are excited that the first event on our new track will be with our long term partners at the Macpac Motatapu Race,” says Joanna Booker, Soho Property Ltd. “We believe the new track will be a fantastic addition to the events on race day, and to the “Arrowtown Experience” for the public in the future.”

“This event will quickly become one of the ‘must-do’ races on the NZ calendar,” says Mark Williams, CEO, Queenstown Trails Trust. “The awe-inspiring terrain which the trail traverses will be a highlight in any athletes career, and we’re stoked that we’ll be able to celebrate the official opening of the trail in conjunction with our event partners, the Macpac Motatapu.”

For more information on the Mahu Whenua Eco Sanctuary and QEII National Trust

For more information on the Queenstown Trails Trust and how to donate.

For more information on Macpac Motatapu events and the Coronet Loop.

Aotearoa's largest off-road sporting event! www.motatapu.com

Rights free images here - please credit Macpac Motatapu

For media enquiries, images, interviews and comment please contact:

Sophie Luther

Communications and Marketing Manager - Motatapu Event Limited

sophie@motatapu.com

+64 210 269 2375

The Macpac Motatapu is one of the largest off-road event on the New Zealand sporting calendar. With close to 4000 participants in 2020, the Motatapu continues to attract runners, riders and walkers from across NZ.

The iconic Macpac Motatapu Off-Road Sporting Event is held annually in March in Queenstown and Wānaka, traversing Motatapu, Soho and Glencoe stations. Known for its challenging-yet achievable course, the race snakes its way through stunning high country terrain only accessible to the public one day a year for the Motatapu event.

The inaugural race was held in 2005, offering a mountain bike or marathon option attracting 1,000 participants that has since jumped to around 4000 annually.

The 2022 Macpac Motatapu boasts six events on the 5th March, with challenges for all the family. The Ultra Run, Off-Road Marathon, Miners Trail have sold out but waitlists are operational.



52.5km Ultra Run

42km Off-Road Marathon (run or walk options)

47km UDC Mountain Bike (individual, teams and e-bike options)

15km Miners Trail (run & walk options)

4km Jennian Homes Junior Trail Run

56km Coronet Loop Mountain Bike



The mammoth event has gained iconic status in Australasia and is known as the bucket-list off-road event for both elite athletes and weekend warriors.

© Scoop Media

