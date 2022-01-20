Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Vera Ellen Album Release Tour Announced

Thursday, 20 January 2022, 8:01 am
Press Release: Banished Music

Vera Ellen has announced a New Zealand tour in support of her knockout of a Flying Nun debut It's Your Birthday.

The Pōneke / Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist and songwriter takes to the road in February and March 2022 with a full band, namely Ben Lemi (Trinity Roots, French for Rabbits, Bret McKenzie, Glass Vaults – bass), Samuel Austin (A.U.R.A – drums), Audrey Banach-Salas (Sports Royal – guitar), Bella Guarrera (BVs), Callum Lee (Rewind Fields – keys / sax / violin), and of course led by Vera on guitar and lead vocals.

Having finally secured a spot in MIQ, the artist is excited to be back in Aotearoa from LA, and to perform material – including NZ alt-charting single 'YOU!' – from It's Your Birthday live for her homecrowd.

In combination, Vera's clear, concise songwriting, and confident yet relaxed vocal presence make the album a classic on entry – earning her a spot in RNZ's Top 20 albums of 2021, as well as accolades like:

"It feels ramshackle in the best way – cheeky guitar riffs sneak in and out of songs, [Vera's] voice slips up and down octaves, but it’s all held together with fantastic songwriting."
– Tony Stamp, RNZ Music

"It’s Your Birthday has a rare raw emotional vulnerability that tips and steadies and makes for one of the most complete album listening experiences of the year."
– Roger Shepherd, Flying Nun Founder

"It's Your Birthday is straight up great. The songs move in mysterious, exciting ways and Vera is an actual rock star."
– Elizabeth Stokes, The Beths

Written over the space of a few years, It's Your Birthday crafts post-punk and noise elements into something slightly sweeter, chronicling the highs and lows of Vera’s early-20s.

An enigmatic performer, Vera is also a member of LA pop punk act Girl Friday, and was previously a member of NZ grunge 4-piece Maple Syrup.

NZ fans may have seen her onstage in 2020, opening as Vera Ellen for the likes of Don McGlashan and Reb Fountain, as well as at three sold out shows with indie darlings, The Beths.

It's Your Birthday tour dates:

Fri 25 Feb – San Fran, Wellington 
Fri 4 Mar – Common Room, Hastings
Sat 5 Mar – Whammy, Auckland 
Fri 26 Mar – Space Academy, Christchurch 
Sun 27 Mar – Dive, Dunedin

TICKETS FROM BANISHED MUSIC

