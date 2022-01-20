Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

London Mystery Series, The Chelsea Detective, Starring Adrian Scarborough Premieres February 7 On Acorn TV

Thursday, 20 January 2022, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Acorn TV

Adrian Scarborough (Killing Eve, The King's Speech, 1917) stars as the sharp, intuitive Detective Inspector Max Arnold in the new Acorn TV Original drama The Chelsea Detective, premiering in New Zealand on Monday, February 7, 2022, exclusively on Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ acclaimed streaming service specializing in British and International television. New episodes of the contemporary, four-part UK drama will premiere every Monday through February 28, 2022.

DI Arnold (Scarborough) lives on a houseboat on the Thames, in Chelsea, after separating from his art dealer wife Astrid (Anamaria Marinca4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days; Sex Traffic), just yards from some of the most valuable real estate in Europe. Chelsea is a beautiful borough for beautiful people, but it has a dark underside of deprivation, violence, greed – and murder. Bodies have a way of showing up, and things are rarely what they seem, but Max’s determination and acuity mean he’ll find a way to root out the truth and bring those responsible to justice – regardless of their wealth or status. Max has assistance in his investigations from his partner, no nonsense DS Priya Shamsie (Sonita Henry, Krypton).

Also on his team is research and tech queen DC Jess Lombard (Lucy Phelps, Holby City), rookie officer DC Connor Pollock (Peter Bankolé, Peaky Blinders) and brilliant, if occasionally daunting, Chief Forensics Officer Ashley Wilton (Sophie Stone, Shetland). The cases the team take on allow viewers to visit a diverse cross section of Chelsea life, spanning the mansions of the super-rich to the council flats of the World’s End Estate, and the rarefied corridors of a prestigious international school to the leafy melancholy of Brompton Cemetery and the bustle of the King’s Road. Frances Barber (Doctor Who, Whitstable Pearl) co-stars as Arnold’s mother.

Created and executive produced by Emmy® Award-winning Peter Fincham (The Lost Prince, Smack the Pony, I’m Alan Partridge), the four feature-length episodes are written by Glen Laker (Vera, Prime Suspect), Peter Fincham and Liz Lake (Riviera, Call the Midwife). The series producer is Ella Kelly (Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders). The directors are Richard Signy (Death in Paradise, Silent Witness) and Darcia Martin (Call the Midwife, Judge John Deed).

