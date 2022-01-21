DIE! DIE! DIE! Release Peter Jackson Inspired Gore-Fest Video For Explosive Single ‘Losing Sight, Keep On Kicking'

New Album This Is Not An Island Anymore For release 18th February 2022

'Losing Sight, Keep on Kicking' is the first single released from Tāmaki punks Die! Die! Die!'s forthcoming album This Is Not An Island Anymore. It is an explosive anthem and, as the band describes it, "explores losing yourself and finding your Mauri".

The band wanted to do something a little different from their previous clips for the music video. They reached out to Belgian director Jonas Govaerts (Cub, Tabula Rasa, F*** You Very, Very Much) who bassist Lachlan had met working on Tabula Rasa, a Netflix series that Jonas co-directed, a few years back.

Die! Die! Die! was excited about a director who loved punk rock and horror, so gave Jonas full license to make what he wanted. The pitch: "A workout video which descends into a gore fest". The idea was so unique they had to say yes.

Says Jonas of the finished product: "I'm pretty proud of the result, which hopefully looks a bit like an early Peter Jackson video. After all, shouldn't a band named Die! Die! Die! have at least one horror-themed music video?"

Watch 'Losing Sight, Keep On Kicking'

Die! Die! Die! have always blended the perfect concoction of powerful and infectious post-punk, noise pop, shoegaze, lo-fi and punk rock. This signature sound is prevalent on their highly anticipated forthcoming album, This Is Not An Island Anymore, released in February 2022.

PRE-ORDER NOW

The long-running core team of guitarist/singer Andrew Wilson and the furious drumming of Michael Prain have been going strong since their formation as Die! Die! Die! back in 2003. In 2018, the band welcomed bassist Lachlan Anderson back into the band full time.

Since recording their debut album with Steve Albini (Shellac, Nirvana, PJ Harvey) in Chicago in 2005, Die! Die! Die! have worked with producers including Shayne Carter, Nick Roughan (The Skeptics), Chris Townend (Violent Femmes), and have written and recorded albums in New York, Dunedin, London and rural France.

Their indispensable collection of records, and their intense and unflinching live show, continue to drive their connection with audiences across the globe. Both are a telling reminder of why Die! Die! Die! are one of the most enduring and unapologetic bands to ever emerge out of Aotearoa.

