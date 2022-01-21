What’s Streaming This February On Shudder In New Zealand

New Film Premieres

Plus New Additions To Shudder’s Growing Library, Including Genre Classics And Recent Fan Favourites

New Shudder Original & Exclusive Films

Slapface – A Shudder Original

New Film Premieres 3rd February

After the death of his mother, Lucas, a loner who lives in a rundown home with his brother Tom, regularly seeks solace in the nearby woods. With his only “friends” being a group of female bullies, he keeps to himself most of the time. But, after a strange encounter with an inhuman monster, Lucas begins to withdraw from others. When the two reach a tentative trust, a bizarre friendship is born, and Lucas is swept up in a series of primal adventures.

Slapface, which won the Best Audience Award for Best Horror/Thriller/Sci-Fi Film at the Cinequest Film Festival in 2021, was written and directed by Jeremiah Kipp (Black Wake; 60 Seconds to Die ‘Monster’; The Sadist; The Pod) based on his short film of the same title. The film stars August Maturo (Girl Meets World, The Nun), Mike Manning (Son of the South, Teen Wolf), Dan Hedaya (The Usual Suspects), Mirabelle Lee (Blood Ties), Lukas Hassel, and Libe Barer (Sneaky Pete), Bianca D’Ambrosio (The Bay, I Am Mortal, Fear of Rain), Chiara D’Ambrosio (The Bay, I Am Mortal).

Written and Directed by: Jeremiah Kipp

All the Moons – A Shudder Original

New Film Premieres 10th February

North of Spain, at the end of the 19th century, during the final throes of the last Carlist war, a little girl is rescued from an orphanage by a mysterious woman after it’s destroyed by a bomb. Wounded and close to death, the girl believes the woman is an angel coming to take her to Heaven. Soon, however, she discovers that this strange being has given her the gift of eternal life by turning her into a vampire.

Directed by Basque filmmaker Igor Legarreta (When You No Longer Love Me), All the Moons won several awards at the 25th Edition of The Fantasia International Film Festival, including Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Audience Award. The film stars Haizea Carneros, Josean Bengoetxea, and Itziar Ituño.

Directed and Co-written by: Igor Legarreta

They Live in the Grey – A Shudder Original

New Film Premieres 17th February

While investigating a child abuse case, a young social worker discovers that a supernatural entity is tormenting the family. To save the parents from losing custody of their child, she must confront her fears and use her clairvoyance to stop the malevolent force. Written and directed by brothers Burlee and Abel Vang (The Tiger’s Child), They Live in the Grey stars Michelle Krusiec (Hollywood), Ken Kirby (Good Trouble, Dynasty), Ellen Wroe (For All Mankind, Shameless), Madelyn Grace (Don’t Breathe 2).

Written and Directed by: Burlee Vang and Abel Vang

Hellbender – A Shudder Original

New Film Premieres 24th February

16-year-old Izzy leads an isolated life on a lonely mountaintop. All she’s learned is from her protective mom and the wilderness that swallows them. It’s a gentle, quiet existence — except for when Izzy and Mom bang out loud songs for their band, H6LLB6ND6R. Izzy dreams of a live gig, but her mother thinks she’s too sick and mustn’t be around others. Questioning her illness and starved for companionship, Izzy sneaks down the mountain where she befriends brazen Amber. Izzy is in heaven until a cruel drinking game with a live worm unleashes a new kind of hunger.

Hellbender, which had its world premiere at the 25th Fantasia International Film Festival in August 2021, is the sixth feature film written and directed by the filmmaking Adams family, Toby Poser, John Adams, and their daughter Zelda Adams (The Deeper You Dig, Halfway to Zen, The Shoot). Poser and Zelda Adams star in the film, along with Zelda’s sister Lulu Adams. Zelda took home the Best Actress award at the Fantasia International Film Festival.

Written and Directed by: Toby Poser, John Adams and Zelda Adams

NEW ADDITIONS TO SHUDDER’S MOVIE LIBRARY

8th February

Entwined

Panos, a city doctor, relocates to a remote Greek village to offer his services to the underserved community. It's love at first sight when he sees Danae, who lives in isolation and with a mysterious skin condition. Determined to cure her, Panos will soon discover Danae is not the helpless princess he thought she was, and time is of the essence for both.

• Initiation

Whiton University unravels the night a star-athlete is murdered, kicking off a spree of social media slaying that force students to uncover the truth behind the school’s hidden secrets and the horrifying meaning of an exclamation point.

15th February

• The Wretched

A defiant teenage boy, struggling with his parents’ imminent divorce, faces off with a thousand-year-old witch, who is posing as the woman next door.



• A Night of Horror

A collection of strange and terrifying shorts from Australia’s long running A Night of Horror International Film Festival.



• XX

XX is an all-female helmed horror anthology featuring four dark tales written and directed by fiercely talented women: Annie Clark (St. Vincent), Karyn Kusama (The Invitation), Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock) and Jovanka Vuckovic (Riot Girls), featuring a cast that includes Natalie Brown, Melanie Lynskey, Breeda Wool and Christina Kirk.

22nd February

• Dawn of the Beast

A group of graduate students get more than they bargained for while searching for the legendary Bigfoot. Not only is he real, but there’s something far more lurking in the shadows.

