Splore Festival Cancels 2022 Event

Due to NZ moving into the red setting which puts restrictions on the number of attendees at events, Splore Festival 2022 cannot go ahead.

All ticket holders will be contacted by iTICKET and given the option to claim a refund or to keep their ticket for next Splore — 24-26 February 2023.

We’re sad that we can’t gather our vibrant Splore community and immerse in the best of Aotearoa’s music, performance, and art in the extraordinary surroundings of Tāpapakanga Regional Park. However, we understand and support the government’s decision to move to the red traffic light and minimising the risk for vulnerable New Zealanders.

