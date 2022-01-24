Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Ice Block Cometh – The Coutdown To The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Begins

Monday, 24 January 2022, 8:36 pm
Press Release: Team New Zealand

How long does it take a two-metre by two-metre ice block to melt? That’s the question the New Zealand Olympic Team is asking New Zealanders in the lead up to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

With less than two weeks to go until this year’s Olympic Winter Games, the New Zealand Team has created a giant ice block, consisting of 32 individual blocks of ice, on Auckland’s Viaduct to support the New Zealand Team.

The giant ice block will melt away to reveal a wide range of prizes up for grabs with New Zealanders being asked to guess what time it will thaw and show their support for the New Zealand Team.

Guessing how long it will take the ice block to melt will give participants the chance to win one of 22 themed prizes including snowboards, a day with an athlete, a Samsung Galaxy S20 mobile phone, a set of tyres and many more.

The Great Olympic Ice Block competition runs from midday Friday 28 January until the ice block completely melts which is due to happen sometime on Sunday 30 January.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games are being held from 4-20 February. There, a team of 15 New Zealand athletes, including returning medallists Zoi Sadowski Synnott and Nico Porteus, will represent New Zealand in five sports, including Alpine, Free Ski, Snowboard, Speed Skating and Biathlon. For the first time ever, the New Zealanders will take on the rest of the world in the exciting new Olympic discipline of Free Ski Big Air.

New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith says the New Zealand Team has been hard at work while we’ve been on summer holidays and now, with the Great Olympic Ice Block, she looks forward to seeing New Zealanders get behind the athletes.

“There’s no international spectators at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games unfortunately for our athletes.

“But, as we saw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games – our most successful Olympic Games to date – the support of New Zealanders, no matter from how far away they are, goes a long way to encourage our athletes,” Kereyn Smith says.

“We cannot wait to see the show our winter athletes put on in Beijing.”

New Zealanders can enter their guesses for The Great Olympic Ice Block from midday 28 January when it goes live: www.thegreatolympiciceblock.co.nz

From 5 February, New Zealanders will also be able to experience the Winter Olympic Games like never before at the first-ever New Zealand Team winter fanzone. Located in Wanaka at Après by Cardrona, 50 Cardrona Valley Road, the public is invited to watch the action of the games on six Sky Television channels and get amongst an activity zone.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Team New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 