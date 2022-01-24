The Ice Block Cometh – The Coutdown To The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Begins

How long does it take a two-metre by two-metre ice block to melt? That’s the question the New Zealand Olympic Team is asking New Zealanders in the lead up to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

With less than two weeks to go until this year’s Olympic Winter Games, the New Zealand Team has created a giant ice block, consisting of 32 individual blocks of ice, on Auckland’s Viaduct to support the New Zealand Team.

The giant ice block will melt away to reveal a wide range of prizes up for grabs with New Zealanders being asked to guess what time it will thaw and show their support for the New Zealand Team.

Guessing how long it will take the ice block to melt will give participants the chance to win one of 22 themed prizes including snowboards, a day with an athlete, a Samsung Galaxy S20 mobile phone, a set of tyres and many more.

The Great Olympic Ice Block competition runs from midday Friday 28 January until the ice block completely melts which is due to happen sometime on Sunday 30 January.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games are being held from 4-20 February. There, a team of 15 New Zealand athletes, including returning medallists Zoi Sadowski Synnott and Nico Porteus, will represent New Zealand in five sports, including Alpine, Free Ski, Snowboard, Speed Skating and Biathlon. For the first time ever, the New Zealanders will take on the rest of the world in the exciting new Olympic discipline of Free Ski Big Air.

New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith says the New Zealand Team has been hard at work while we’ve been on summer holidays and now, with the Great Olympic Ice Block, she looks forward to seeing New Zealanders get behind the athletes.

“There’s no international spectators at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games unfortunately for our athletes.

“But, as we saw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games – our most successful Olympic Games to date – the support of New Zealanders, no matter from how far away they are, goes a long way to encourage our athletes,” Kereyn Smith says.

“We cannot wait to see the show our winter athletes put on in Beijing.”

New Zealanders can enter their guesses for The Great Olympic Ice Block from midday 28 January when it goes live: www.thegreatolympiciceblock.co.nz

From 5 February, New Zealanders will also be able to experience the Winter Olympic Games like never before at the first-ever New Zealand Team winter fanzone. Located in Wanaka at Après by Cardrona, 50 Cardrona Valley Road, the public is invited to watch the action of the games on six Sky Television channels and get amongst an activity zone.

