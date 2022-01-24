Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland International Buskers Festival 2022 Cancelled

Monday, 24 January 2022, 9:08 pm
Press Release: Auckland International Buskers Festival

In response to the nationwide move to Red in the COVID Protection Framework, the annual Auckland International Buskers Festival regrettably announces the cancellation of the 2022 festival, which was due to kick off this Friday.
 
"So much work has gone into the planning of what we had hoped would be our best festival yet, but our number one priority is for the safety and well-being of our spectators, performers, and staff. We can’t wait to bring you the Festival in 2023!" - Festival organiser, Pam Glaser. 

 AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL BUSKERS FESTIVAL 2022
Fri 28  – Mon 31 January 2022
CANCELLED

