North Shore Music Theatre Cancels The Barfoot & Thompson Season Of Wicked The Musical

In response to Aotearoa New Zealand’s recent shift to the Red level of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, North Shore Music Theatre have made the difficult decision to cancel their upcoming production, The Barfoot & Thompson Season of Wicked the Musical, which had been scheduled to run from 4-26 February at Auckland’s SkyCity Theatre.

“With today’s announcement that New Zealand will be moving to the ‘Red’ level of the COVID Protection Framework, North Shore Music Theatre have unfortunately had to cancel our production of Wicked the Musical, which was due to open on the 4th of February of 2022.

We are absolutely heartbroken to have to make this decision. This production has been in the making for the last four years, and we were so excited to finally see it come to life at the SkyCity Theatre, but unfortunately the latest outbreak of Omicron cases just doesn’t make that possible.

If you are a ticketholder for the season, iTicket will be in touch in the coming days to arrange a refund – please be patient as they will have a number of events to work through. Thank you for all of your support, and we hope to see you at a North Shore Music Theatre production in the future.

Finally, huge thanks must go to our incredible creative team, cast, crew, sponsors, and everyone else who has been working so diligently towards bringing Wicked to life – we are so grateful for all of your hard work, and are so sorry that your talents won’t be seen by Auckland audiences next month. Thank you for your understanding, and know that because of your efforts, we have all been changed for good.”

- North Shore Music Theatre

All ticketholders will be contacted by iTicket in the coming days to organise a refund.

