Trustees Of Stratford’s Percy Thomson Gallery Appoint Laura Campbell As Gallery Director

Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 6:08 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

The Trustees of Stratford’s Percy Thomson Gallery are delighted to announce the appointment of Laura Campbell as Gallery Director. Laura takes up the role on 31 January taking over from Rhonda Bunyan, who is retiring after six years at the helm.

Laura comes to us from Puke Ariki where for the past 4 years she has been Information Services Officer, Researcher, Art Curator and Art Historian. Her background, including the creation of the ‘Home Work: Taranaki’ exhibition (with over 30,000 visitors), and building relationships and working collaboratively with local artists and the community are all key attributes she brings to the role.

We are looking forward to Laura building on the legacy left by Rhonda that has cemented the eminent place of the Percy Thomson Gallery in the life of Stratford and Taranaki, showcasing local and national artistic talent, supporting Taranaki young emerging artists, and developing strong connections with individual artists and the community.

We would add a message to the Stratford and Taranaki communities – this is your Gallery! Please visit to enjoy the exhibitions and shop (“Percy’s Place”), brought to you to highlight the talent and explorations of our outstanding artistic community.

