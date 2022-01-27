Principle Photography Underway On Series 3 Of Multi Award-winning Family Action-adventure Series Mystic

The third series of multi award-winning family action-adventure Mystic from Libertine Pictures (NZ) and Slim Film + Television (UK), has commenced production in Auckland, just ahead of the show’s series two New Zealand premiere on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ OnDemand on Wednesday 16 February at 3.30pm.

Mystic received a double season recommission following the successful launch of series one in 2020 and in December 2021 was named Best Children’s Programme at the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards. The programme also won both the special Jury Award and the Audience Award for Best Drama Series at the prestigious Festival Jeunesse D'Ecran in France in November 2021 and it is nominated for Best Children’s Programme and Best Cinematography at the upcoming 2021 New Zealand Television Awards*.

The series has been praised for the way it handles topical issues for kids and young people. Environmental themes continue to be a huge drive for the family drama, this time focussing on the damaging effects of over-fishing and the destruction of precious marine habitats. In season three, Issie (played by up-and-coming young actor Macey Chipping, Holby City, Vampire Academy) continues to have visions of the ghost horse, Mystic, this time along with a mysterious sea serpent statue and an ancient shipwreck. Is Mystic warning Issie of an impending environmental catastrophe? Or are the visions linked to the sudden arrival of her erstwhile grandfather, Gordon? Or could it be both?

A host of young New Zealander actors join Chipping in the ensemble cast. They include: Antonia Robinson (The New Legends of Monkey, The Brokenwood Mysteries), Max Crean (Power Rangers: Dino Fury), Jacqueline Joe (Top of the Lake), Josh Tan (Mulan, Tales of Nai Nai) and Hatty Walton.

Rounding out the core cast are Laura Patch (After Life, Bad Mother), who plays Issie’s mother Amanda, and Kiwis Cathy Downes (Winter of Our Dreams, Shortland Street), who plays grandmother Mitch, along with Phil Brown (The Brokenwood Mysteries, American Playboy), Kirk Torrance (The Dead Lands, Outrageous Fortune), Carrie Green (Under the Vines) and Jonny Brugh (What We Do In The Shadows, 800 Words). Bruce Phillips (The Lord of the Rings, The Lovely Bones, Legend of the Seeker) and Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Cousins) join the ensemble cast for series 3.

Mystic series two launched on BBC iPlayer in November 2021 and premiered on CBBC on 9 January 2022, running weekly. Series three will screen in the UK and NZ later this year. The show also screens internationally on ABC (Australia), SuperChannel (Canada), ZDF (Germany), Canal+ (France) and Netflix (Benelux).

Mystic Executive Producer, Richard Fletcher of Libertine Pictures said: “We couldn’t be prouder of the success that Mystic has achieved – critically acclaimed, award-winning and most importantly loved by fans. In series three, Mystic will continue to tackle the issues closest to kids’ hearts - from the personal struggles of growing up through to the global problem of protecting our environment - in an exciting and funny way, thanks to Amy and Beth’s brilliant writing”.

Cate Slater, TVNZ Director of Content said: “Mystic is a truly world class co-production that showcases some of the best and brightest of New Zealand’s on and off-screen talent. We are delighted that the series has found such a loyal audience not only here in New Zealand but also around the globe.”

Pierre Rochat, President of Daro Film Distribution said: "Mystic is a beautifully crafted family adventure series and Daro Film Distribution is thrilled to have this award-winning programme on our sales slate. With a diverse cast, stunning scenery and engaging plots that cover topical subjects like the environment and contemporary teenage issues, it’s no wonder this series is already wowing audiences all over the globe and with the third series now in production, we look forward to securing further international sales.”

Mystic is based on New Zealand author Stacy Gregg’s internationally best-selling Pony Club Secrets book series. Hamish Bennett (Bellbird), Martha Hardy-Ward (Girl vs Boy) and Briar Grace-Smith (Cousins, Waru) join lead writers Amy Shindler and Beth Chalmers (My Family, Horrible Histories) as writers on Mystic series three. Peter Burger (One Lane Bridge, The Dead Lands) and Laurence Wilson (Neighbours, EastEnders, The Story of Tracy Beaker) join the production as directors for the new series of 8 x 30” episodes.

Mystic is a Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + Television co-production, and co-commissioned by the UK’s children’s channel, CBBC, and TVNZ (New Zealand), with investment from NZ On Air and Te Puna Kairangi, the New Zealand Government’s Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund, and is distributed by Daro Film Distribution with financing from Fulcrum Media Finance. Executive producers are Richard Fletcher for Libertine Pictures, Simon Crawford-Collins for Slim Film + Television, Aubrey Clarke for CBBC, Brian Bird for Super Channel, Pierre Rochat for Daro Film Distribution and Amy Shindler and Beth Chalmers. Series two and three are produced by David Stubbs (Black Hands, Daffodils, Reservoir Hill, Girl vs. Boy) in New Zealand and Jen Burnet in the UK.

© Scoop Media

