Yuki Kihara — Moana Lisa Limited Edition Fundraiser

Thursday, 27 January 2022, 3:40 pm
Press Release: Pataka Art Museum

Pātaka Art + Museum is delighted to offer an exclusive Yuki Kihara print for our friends and supporters to aid our fundraising for Yuki Kihara’s participation at this year’s La Biennale di Venezia, representing New Zealand Aotearoa

We have our last 15 copies available for purchase. Funds raised go towards Kihara’s La Biennale di Venezia campaign in April 2022.

This is a striking artwork by one of the most exceptional artists of Aotearoa New Zealand.
It is a great investment as her already outstanding career leaps to a whole new level internationally.

Artist: Yuki Kihara
Title: Moana Lisa
Edition of 125 + 5 artist proofs
Printed on canvas on stretcher
510mm x 340mm
$1,450 Retail (including NZ postage & packaging)
Numbered and signed on accompanying certificate

Please contact Alix Pratt at Pātaka to secure one of these prints.

