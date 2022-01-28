Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

This Quiet Room: The Long Awaited Album From New Zealand Post-punk / Indie Veterans Vietnam, Released Today

Friday, 28 January 2022, 6:07 am
Press Release: UTM Music Group

This Quiet Room is the first new album in 37 years from New Zealand post-punk / new wave / indie veterans Vietnam, and the band’s final, definitive statement. Officially released today (Friday, 28 January, NZ Time) on Vinyl, CD, and digital formats, This Quiet Room can be ordered online from Vietnamnz.com, Bandcamp, Flying Out, Marbecks, and JB HiFi, with more to follow.

Initially active from 1981-85, and reforming in 2017 to celebrate the reissue of their self-titled 1985 debut, Vietnam went on to record the brand-new album This Quiet Room between 2019 and 2020. Now based between Sydney, Australia, and Wellington, New Zealand, the band’s new album remains true to their roots in the moody post-punk and quintessentially New Zealand indie jangle of the early eighties, but is mature and confident enough to make forays into new territory, with moments of dark, brooding jazz cabaret, and even disarmingly gentle ballads.

This Quiet Room from Vietnam comes in a limited edition of 300 individually numbered LPs, pressed on 180-gram Clear Vinyl, and is also available in CD and digital formats. Covid-restrictions permitting, the band hope to play one final New Zealand tour later in 2022.

Meanwhile, the new video for the album’s poignant second single, ‘Where is My Happiness?’, was released earlier this week, premiering on Stereo Embers Magazine (US) with a beautiful write-up from Dave Cantrell, followed by a feature on Undertheradar.co.nz.

PREVIEW

Private promo stream of the album via Soundcloud: here

NEW ZEALAND RETAIL DISTRIBUTION: UPDATED

This Quiet Room by Vietnam is distributed in New Zealand by Rhythmethod, and is available now from Flying Out (Auckland), Marbecks (Auckland), Real Groovy (Auckland), Spellbound Wax (Gisborne), Vinyl Countdown (New Plymouth), Slow Boat (Wellington), Rough Peel (Wellington), Pennylane (Christchurch), Relics (Dunedin), and all JB HiFi outlets nationwide.

Follow Vietnam: Bandcamp | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UTM Music Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 