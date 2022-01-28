Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Would-be Diplomats Given Opportunity To Be British High Commissioner For A Day

Friday, 28 January 2022, 9:52 am
Press Release: British High Commission

BritishHigh Commissioner to New Zealand Laura Clarke is giving young women aged 17 to 25 the chance to experience being a High Commissioner for a day this March.

To mark International Women’s Day on 8 March 2022, the British High Commissionis running its annual ‘Be British High Commissioner for a Day’ competition, which gives Kiwi women a taste of what it’s really like to lead a diplomatic mission.

The winner will accompany Laura Clarke on an exciting programme in Wellington – meeting inspirational women in leadership roles, hosting events, and taking over the mission’s social media pages.

The High Commissioner for the Day will learn about the ins-and-outs of diplomacy and international relations and get a unique insight into the UK’s relationship with New Zealand.

Applicants should submit a one-two minute video to theUKinNZapplication portal describing the one idea they have to improve gender equality.

Applications open from Friday 28 January to Monday 21 February 2022, with the winner announced shortly afterwards.

Laura Clarke, British High Commissioner to New Zealand, said:

"This competition is a fantastic way for future leaders to meet other inspiring women and get a taste of the exciting world of diplomacy.

“The winner will accompany me for a day to my meetings, help host events, meet the team, and learn what it’s like to be an Ambassador or High Commissioner. And I’ll learn a lot from her, too!

“Iencourage any aspiring diplomats and future leaders to ‘give it a go’ and apply now.”

Last year's competition winner was Otago University student Danielle Cooper, who described the opportunity as “a must for any women with a keen interest in international relations.”

She said:

“Being High Commissioner for the day was a wonderful opportunity to get a real insight into diplomacy in Aotearoa. I connected with so many incredible, passionate, and brilliant women – it was an unforgettable day.”

The winner will need to be available for the duration of the day on Tuesday 8 March 2022. If the winner is not based in Wellington, flights and accommodation will be covered by the British High Commission. The winner will be required to have a Covid-19 vaccine pass.

