New Poster And Trailer Unveiled For Shudder Original Film SLAPFACE: Premieres Exclusively On 3rd February

Friday, 28 January 2022, 6:24 pm
Press Release: Shudder

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, has released the trailer and poster art for the upcoming Shudder Original film Slapface, premiering exclusively on Thursday 3rd February.

After the death of his mother, Lucas, a loner who lives in a rundown home with his brother Tom, regularly seeks solace in the nearby woods. With his only “friends” being a group of female bullies, he keeps to himself most of the time. But, after a strange encounter with an inhuman monster, Lucas begins to withdraw from others. When the two reach a tentative trust, a bizarre friendship is born, and Lucas is swept up in a series of primal adventures.

Slapface, which won the Best Audience Award for Best Horror/Thriller/Sci-Fi Film at the Cinequest Film Festival in 2021, was written and directed by Jeremiah Kipp (Black Wake; 60 Seconds to Die ‘Monster’; The Sadist; The Pod) based on his short film of the same title. The film stars August Maturo (Girl Meets World, The Nun), Mike Manning (Son of the South, Teen Wolf), Dan Hedaya (The Usual Suspects), Mirabelle Lee (Blood Ties), Lukas Hassel, and Libe Barer (Sneaky Pete), Bianca D’Ambrosio (The Bay, I Am Mortal, Fear of Rain), Chiara D’Ambrosio (The Bay, I Am Mortal).

The film was produced by Joe Benedetto, Artisha Mann Cooper, Mike Manning and executive produced by Curtis Braly, Lisa D’Ambrosio, DJ Dodd, Chris Maturo, Maha Maturo, Alixx Schottland, Shintaro Shimosawa and Nicholas Tocco.

