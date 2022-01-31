Mirimiri And Romiromi - Traditional Māori Bodywork And Healing Is The Focus Of A South Island Roadshow In March

Jolie Davis (Te Rarawa/Ngāti Kurī) is heading a group of 12 practitioners based in Wellington who will be undertaking an 18-day mirimiri roadshow through Te Waipounamu in March 2022.

The purpose of the roadshow is to promote mirimiri and romiromi (traditional Māori bodywork and healing) as effective and holistic treatment to restore and maintain individual, whānau and community wellbeing.

Over the last 16 months, Manawa Ora has held regular community clinic days in Porirua, Lower Hutt, Thorndon and Wainuiomata. Up to 16 practitioners treat more than 100 people per clinic day.

Jolie Davis says: "The Te Waipounamu Roadshow is self-funded. We don’t receive any community funding to do this. So a $20 charge for treatment basically covers travel, kai and accommodation costs for the group".

"The Wellington clinic days are growing in popularity and now include many of our Pacific Island whānau, particularly in Porirua – who liken mirimiri to their traditional healing practices; ie; fofo".

“Whānau need and are searching for healing in ways and environments that are relevant to them. They want to access safe and effective treatment – outside of clinical approaches and medication-based solutions".

“Mirimiri and romiromi provides that. At clinic days, we have music, we sing, we manaaki (care for) the whaiora (people seeking wellness), we allow them to laugh, to cry. For some, it’s the most extraordinary experience they’ve had in years. There’s an exchange of energy – mauri-ki-te-mauri. And, of course, the release from stress and pain. Just being in the space is healing".

“People bring their friends, work colleagues and family members along for treatment. We have entire families who return to the clinic days. We’ve developed relationships and we’re keen to keep building that because it’s important in terms of connection and wellness in communities.”

A major barrier to accessing treatment is cost. One wahine told us: “I can’t afford to spend $100 on myself so I end up just putting up with the pain. But I can find $20 – these clinic days are awesome!” Clinic days make treatment affordable and accessible to the people who need it most.

These events are not only an opportunity for whānau to experience mirimiri and romiromi but also to gain a better understanding of what mirimiri is. ie; changing the misconception that mirimiri is merely massage. For many people, this is their first experience and the intention is to make it a positive one.

“Clinic days are one of the ways that we get out into communities, raise the profile of rongoā Māori and normalise mirimiri and romiromi.”

In April last year, Manawa Ora was invited into Parliament by the Māori and Pacific Caucus to hold a clinic day for MPs and staff. Jolie Davis says: “It was a wonderful opportunity to showcase mirimiri and romiromi, and as far as I know, the first time this has happened in Parliament. The event was well-received and we are looking forward to making it a regular wellbeing event.”

Te Waipounamu Itinerary – March 2022:

Blenheim, Sat 5 March - Redwoodtown Community Hall

Nelson, Sun 6 March - Te Rito Maioha Education Centre

Hokitika, Tues 8 March - Westreap Centre

Queenstown, Thurs 10 March - Sherwood Queenstown

Invercargill, Sat 12 March - The Pod

Dunedin, Tues 15 March - The Valley Project

Christchurch, Thurs 17 March - He Waka Tapu

Christchurch, Sat 19 March - Phillips Town Community Hub

Kaikoura, Sun 20 March - Kaikoura Memorial Hall

Treatment is by appointment only. To BOOK at any of the above venues: https://www.manawaora.org/booking

For more information about Manawa Ora (website): www.manawaora.org

