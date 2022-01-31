Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Aspiring Conversations – Wanaka’s Festival Of Ideas, Has Been Cancelled.

Monday, 31 January 2022, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Aspiring Conversations

The three-day event, presented bi-annually by the Festival of Colour, was scheduled to take place March 25-27, but following the move to the Covid Protection Framework ‘Red’ setting, the Southern Lakes Arts Festival Trust made the decision to cancel the festival.

It is the second time the event has been cancelled due to the impact of Covid-19, and a number of speakers from the 2020 festival were to feature in the 2022 programme which was to be the final Aspiring Conversations festival programmed by founding director Philip Tremewan.

“We were looking forward to bringing people together to listen, question, discuss and reflect on issues that affect us all,” Mr Tremewan said.

“But after the board considered all options we felt we cannot guarantee the health and wellbeing of our speakers, audience members, staff and volunteers, and keep the wider community safe.

Southern Lakes Arts Festival Trust chair Alistair King said: “We know this is incredibly disappointing and we appreciate how passionate our community is about this event. We thank our loyal audiences, sponsors and partners for their support during this challenging time, and in particular Milford Asset Management, Queenstown Lakes District Council, Central Lakes Trust, Creative New Zealand and the Otago Community Trust.”

The 2022 programme featured speakers on subjects as diverse as sport, climate change, family relationships, death and dying, and the changing face of the media, along with a season of theatre from Auckland theatre-maker Anders Falstie-Jensen.

Mr Tremewan said Aspiring Conversations is one of many festivals and events having to cancel with the reverberations felt among artists and audiences throughout the country.

Aspiring Conversations will return in a new form next year as part of the Festival of Colour.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Aspiring Conversations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 