Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Celebrate With Us: Waitangi Day 2022 – On Māori Television!

Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Māori Television has dedicated its entire programming to all New Zealanders this Waitangi Day.

The all day coverage, hosted by Stacey Morrison and Neil Waka from 7.00am, celebrates our journey as a nation with pure kiwi-made.

It includes special debates, music, New Zealand films and documentaries, national addresses from leaders as well as the virtual events filmed on the Treaty Grounds.

Māori Television has joined with Iwi Media for coverage of the virtual commemorations at Waitangi. The morning opens with a special two hour broadcast from Te Hiku Media, providing insights and interviews filmed in the last fortnight.

Tāhuhu Rangapū, Shane Taurima, said the collaboration with Iwi Media ensured unique Māori viewpoints were shared with all New Zealanders on our national day.

“It is critical that Māori perspectives are told by Māori and contribute to our strengths as a nation. Our partnership with Iwi Media ensures these stories are recorded and shared for our mokopuna and all future generations of Aotearoa.”

The morning coverage also includes a fascinating flashback to Waitangi across the years before a one hour Te Ao With Moana special. Moana Maniapoto sits down with mana wāhine, Māori and non-Māori, on the influence of women to our national journey as well as waiata performances.

In the afternoon, Māori Television dedicates its line-up to kiwi-made films and documentaries before hitting party mode with concerts and music, including the exclusive premiere of A Reason to Rhyme, a powerful documentary into the rise of Hip Hop in Aotearoa.

The Troy Kingi Concert takes us to midnight to conclude our full day of dedicated Waitangi coverage and celebrations – only on Māori Television.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Maori Television on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 