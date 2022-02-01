Sky Tower Lights For Lunar New Year

Tonight, and tomorrow night the Sky Tower will light in lucky red to celebrate the Lunar New Year, and the Year of the Tiger.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

