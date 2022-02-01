Rei - Chasing The Sun Ft Isadora - Music Video Is Out! A Trans-Tasman Banger, Ready To Bring Back Back Summer Vibes

Rei's music video for 'Chasing The Sun' is out!

Watch the good vibes video here



Shot by 2 amazing film crews, Kwasnik Pictures here in Aotearoa and a Sydney team in Australia, the video features the songbird 'Isadora'. This trans-Tasman banger will bring all the summer vibes back around!

Rei is up for interviews anytime, either for an in-studio performance or zoom chat.

Here is the 'Chasing the Sun' single download link:

DOWNLOAD HERE

And, in our usual bilingual fashion, in Te Reo Māori ft Cee Blu -

'Whāia te Rā' - single download link:

DOWNLOAD HERE

