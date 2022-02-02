Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Art Deco Festival Napier To Feature 54 Events

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 9:36 pm
Press Release: Art Deco Trust

Art Deco Trust, which organises the Art Deco Festival Napier, has re-imagined its five-day programme from Feb 16-20 under the Red Setting of the Protection Framework (Traffic Light System).  

The Annual Festival, which celebrates the reconstruction of Napier in the Art Deco style following a devastating earthquake 91 years ago, has grown into one of New Zealand’s most iconic events, traditionally attracting thousands.  

Festival Director, Greg Howie, says the Art Deco Trust is committed to delivering a safe and enjoyable Festival in accordance with Government guidelines. 

“We have all been working tirelessly to reimagine a Festival which fulfils the mission of Art Deco Trust to protect, promote and, of course, celebrate our Art Deco era heritage, all within the current Red Traffic Light Setting.”  

“We have been working with sponsors, venues, suppliers, associated and independent event producers to reconfirm their involvement, and while there are events which are unable to go ahead in Red, and will be refunded, we are delighted to announce over 50 events in the Festival programme can still proceed, along with a number of new and redesigned events to enjoy.” 

“From Tango and Charleston dance lessons, to guided tours of unique Art Deco architecture, Radio Plays with both a High Tea and dinner event, to three course dinners at The Old Church, we’ve created something for everyone.”  

“Mangapapa is hosting the Lost Generation lunch and the Prohibition Pop up is on at the Paisley Stage. People are guaranteed a laugh at The Great Gagsby at the MTG and there will be lots of glamour at The Ritz by Boom Boom Room Burlesque, as well as Jazz and Bubbles at the Hawke’s Bay Club. We have some different Fashion Tours for the style enthusiasts, and there are also events for the whole family to enjoy, including the very exciting Alice in Wonderland shows at Centennial Gardens.” 

“We very much hope attendees will continue with their plans to join us over the Festival Weekend of 16-20 February for the re-imagined Festival, and a chance celebrate the Art Deco era heritage of Napier and the wider region," said Mr. Howie. 

The re-imagined Art Deco Festival Napier 2022 programme and event tickets can be found at www.artdecofestival.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Art Deco Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 