Art Deco Festival Napier To Feature 54 Events

Art Deco Trust, which organises the Art Deco Festival Napier, has re-imagined its five-day programme from Feb 16-20 under the Red Setting of the Protection Framework (Traffic Light System).

The Annual Festival, which celebrates the reconstruction of Napier in the Art Deco style following a devastating earthquake 91 years ago, has grown into one of New Zealand’s most iconic events, traditionally attracting thousands.

Festival Director, Greg Howie, says the Art Deco Trust is committed to delivering a safe and enjoyable Festival in accordance with Government guidelines.

“We have all been working tirelessly to reimagine a Festival which fulfils the mission of Art Deco Trust to protect, promote and, of course, celebrate our Art Deco era heritage, all within the current Red Traffic Light Setting.”

“We have been working with sponsors, venues, suppliers, associated and independent event producers to reconfirm their involvement, and while there are events which are unable to go ahead in Red, and will be refunded, we are delighted to announce over 50 events in the Festival programme can still proceed, along with a number of new and redesigned events to enjoy.”

“From Tango and Charleston dance lessons, to guided tours of unique Art Deco architecture, Radio Plays with both a High Tea and dinner event, to three course dinners at The Old Church, we’ve created something for everyone.”

“Mangapapa is hosting the Lost Generation lunch and the Prohibition Pop up is on at the Paisley Stage. People are guaranteed a laugh at The Great Gagsby at the MTG and there will be lots of glamour at The Ritz by Boom Boom Room Burlesque, as well as Jazz and Bubbles at the Hawke’s Bay Club. We have some different Fashion Tours for the style enthusiasts, and there are also events for the whole family to enjoy, including the very exciting Alice in Wonderland shows at Centennial Gardens.”

“We very much hope attendees will continue with their plans to join us over the Festival Weekend of 16-20 February for the re-imagined Festival, and a chance celebrate the Art Deco era heritage of Napier and the wider region," said Mr. Howie.

The re-imagined Art Deco Festival Napier 2022 programme and event tickets can be found at www.artdecofestival.co.nz.

