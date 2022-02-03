Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wairau Māori Art Gallery - Opening Event Cancellation

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 9:51 am
Press Release: Wairau Maori Art Gallery

Omicron has made its presence felt in Whangarei and accordingly, Elizabeth Ellis, Chair, of the Wairau Māori Art Gallery Charitable Trust, has with her fellow board members regrettably and unanimously agreed to:

1. Cancel the Formal Opening Events planned for the Wairau Māori Art Gallery on Saturday 19 February with a view to delivering an event to coincide with Matariki on Friday, 24 June 2022, when there will hopefully be less concern related to Covid-19.

2. Cancel the two talks by Curator Nigel Borell, MNZM, related to our first exhibition “Puhi Ariki”, planned for Sunday 20 February.

3. Welcome visitors to our first exhibition “Puhi Ariki”, when the doors open on Sunday 20 February.

4. Adjust the timing accordingly for the first two exhibitions in 2022.

These decisions were made for Health and Safety reasons in this still developing Omicron environment.

Dr Benjamin Pittman, ONZM, Chair, of Te Parawhau, confirmed that they will still conduct the necessary karakia at restricted, invitation-only ceremonies on 17, 18, 19 February. The karakia are related to the pou, mauri stone and water bowl within the Wairau Māori Art Gallery and the formal opening of “Puhi Ariki”. They will also cover the planting of a Rimu tree sourced from Hundertwasser’s Kaurinui property at Waikare.

The opening events planned for Saturday 19 February for the Hundertwasser Art Centre side of the complex, have also been cancelled, with the doors to the building and exhibition opening on Sunday 20 February.

Ko ngā tapuwae o ngā tūpuna ka riro te kore noa iho.

Ka mahue ko ou hei whāinga mo te tai hekenga rea.

Ancestral footprints are not forever.

The incoming tide effaces all for a new beginning. 
 

Exhibition details:

Puhi Ariki Curated by Nigel Borell, MNZM (Pirirākau, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Te Whakatōhea)

Featured artists:

Ralph Hotere, Selwyn Muru, Maureen Lander, Emily Karaka, John Miller, Te Hemoata Henare, Israel Tangaroa Birch, Nova Paul and Leilani Kake.

When: Open to the Public from Sunday 20 February

Hours: Monday – Saturday 10am – 5pm

Sunday 10am 4pm

Where: Wairau Māori Art Gallery and Hundertwasser Art Centre Hātea Art Precinct, 81 Dent Street, Town Basin Whangārei 0110, Aotearoa New Zealand

 

Wairau Māori Art Gallery Trust

Elizabeth Ellis CNZM (Chair), Elizabeth Hauraki (Treasurer), Dr Benjamin Pittman ONZM (Secretary), Tim Melville, Karl Chitham, Nigel Borell MNZM, Danny Tuato’o (Legal Advisor), Steve Watene (Financial Advisor), Dr Patu Hohepa (Kaumatua), Lisa Reihana MNZM, Ngahuia Harrison and Taipari Munro.

Kaituhi Kairangi – Founding Patrons

Sir Chris Mace KNZM (Ngāti Porou, Te Whanau-ā-Apanui) Peter Cooper CNZM (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kuri)

 

