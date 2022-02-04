Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Webb’s Hotly Contested Material Culture Auction Sets International Record

Friday, 4 February 2022, 10:41 am
Press Release: Webb's


Webb’s held an auction of Material Culture this week.

  • The sale of a complete set of Cook's voyages in first editions at Webb's last evening has achieved a new record, realising an astonishing figure of $130,350. This far surpasses its estimate between $50,000 - $80,000.
  • The previous record was set at Christies auction house in London in December 2017 where a complete set of first editions sold for 43,750 pounds sterling (NZD$90,900). Complete sets of first editions rarely come up for sale. In January 2022, a mixed set of second and third editions was sold in Philadelphia for $USD$31,200 (NZD$47,000).
  • This makes our sale is the second highest price fetched at auction for a set of Cook’s Voyages first editions.
  • The highest price was set in 2014 for: Cook, James, Capt., 1728-79, Three Voyages - [Set of Hawkesworth, South Pole & Pacific Ocean] with Sotheby's, Mar 27, 2014, lot 286, £75,000 (US$125,588)

For more information, visit webbs.co.nz.

Webb’s, still making history since 1976.

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Webb's on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 