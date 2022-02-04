Lifeguards Ask The Public To Upskill Their Beach Safety Knowledge For Waitangi Weekend

This summer has seen horrific drowning statistics around Aotearoa. With the number of fatalities continuing to increase lifeguards are asking the public to upskill their knowledge of beach safety messages over Waitangi Weekend.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand CEO, Paul Dalton, says, “While the long-weekend weather forecast is mixed we expect people will hit the beach in the fine patches. We’re asking that people brush up on their beach safety knowledge which will help keep them out of trouble and avoid any more tragedies.”

Surf Life Saving partner DHL Express has worked with the organisation to create ‘DHL Claim Your Spot’; an interactive digital game that helps Kiwis to improve their beach safety knowledge and understand the dangers before entering the water.

Dalton says, “The DHL ‘Claim Your Spot’ game is a great way for anyone to upskill their beach safety knowledge before heading out onto or into the water this weekend.

“Spending a few minutes to take in this information can make all the difference to make sure you and your friends or family return home safely after a trip to the beach.”

The digital campaign, ‘DHL Claim Your Spot’ - which runs until 28 February - encourages Kiwis to take additional precautions when setting up their towels at the beach. By visiting DHLclaimyourspot.co.nz and answering water safety questions correctly, players will be given a ‘towel’ to place in a randomised location on the digital beach. DHL and SLSNZ have together chosen a spot on the digital beach and the player who places their towel on the matching spot will win $4,000, including $2,000 for themselves to keep and $2,000 for their New Zealand surf club of choice.

Beach Safety Messages

· Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags

· Read and understand the safety signs – ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly

· Don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions

· Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water – always keep them within arm’s reach

· Get a friend to swim with you – never swim or surf alone

· Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: *Relax and float, *Raise your hand and *Ride the rip

· Be smart around rocks: When fishing never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket

· If in doubt, stay out!

· If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the Police

· Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.

